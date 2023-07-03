Investor activists target climate policies more than ever before, report finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Investor activists target climate policies more than ever before, report finds

By Press Association
Investors have launched more environmental campaigns than ever before this year (Danny Lawson/PA)
Investors have launched more environmental campaigns than ever before this year (Danny Lawson/PA)

Investors have launched more environmental campaigns than ever before this year, as more companies are coming under pressures from a wave of shareholder activism, a new report has found.

The UK is a top target for activist investors as major firms like Shell, BP, HSBC and The Restaurant Group have faced shareholder rebellions this year.

The number of activist campaigns has grown steadily each month since January, resulting in 25 launched across Europe in May, according to professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M).

The growing momentum bucks the trend of previous years where new campaigns dipped after annual general meeting (AGM) season, typically and March and April.

Environmental campaigns have become more prominent as activists ramp up calls for corporations to commit to stronger climate policies. They accounted for 12% of all activist campaigns in 2023, compared to just 4% in 2019.

Energy giants BP and Shell are among the big UK businesses to have faced shareholder revolts as more ethically-conscious investors used activism to drive change.

Investors and large pension funds demanded that Shell strengthen its goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions at its AGM in May, while BP faced a rival climate proposal from activist group Follow This.

Meanwhile, a group of investors and pension funds coordinated by ShareAction put pressure on banking giant Barclays to stop financing new oil and gas fields this year.

For the first time, there are more than 100 major funds using activist tactics across the continent, A&M’s analysis found.

Furthermore, while there has been fewer mergers and takeovers this year, activists have turned their attention to corporate transformation campaigns.

Shell’s annual general meeting
Energy giant Shell was among the UK firms to face environmental activism campaigns led by investors this year (Yui Mok/PA)

HSBC was embroiled in a dispute with its top shareholder, Ping An Asset Management, over demands to split up the bank and spin off its Asia business, which it wanted to improve performance and growth opportunities in the continent.

The plan to break up the bank was rejected at its AGM, but HSBC has since unveiled plans to bolster revenues in Asia amid the pressure.

Elsewhere this year, Wagamama and Frankie & Benny’s owner The Restaurant Group was hit by a shareholder revolt over the £792,000 pay package handed to chief executive Andy Hornby. Activist fund manager Oasis Management protested against the “unpalatable” pay after four years of deep losses.

The flurry of activism is likely to continue throughout the year and into 2024, A&M said.

The firm said there are at least 140 European companies at higher risk of shareholder revolts unless they urgently address their own performance.

Malcolm McKenzie, a managing director at A&M, said: “As uncertainty in the market eases in the second half of the year and into 2024, we predict that a wave of activism will sweep across Europe.

“Management teams should expect significantly increased levels of shareholder scrutiny in the coming months and, with even more funds taking activist positions, anticipate demands from multiple activists at a time.”

