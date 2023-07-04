Average five-year fixed-rate mortgage tops 6%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Average five-year fixed-rate mortgage tops 6%

By Press Association
The average two-year fixed residential mortgage deal was 6.47% on Tuesday (Yui Mok/PA)
The average two-year fixed residential mortgage deal was 6.47% on Tuesday (Yui Mok/PA)

The average five-year fixed-rate homeowner mortgage has jumped above 6% for the first time since November last year, new data shows.

Across all deposit sizes, the typical rate on the market on Tuesday was 6.01%, up from an average rate of 5.97% on Monday, according to financial information website Moneyfacts.

The total number of residential mortgage products available grew to 4,404, from 4,396 the previous day.

The last time the typical five-year fixed-rate residential mortgage topped 6% was in November last year, when rates rose sharply following former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.

The average two-year fixed residential mortgage deal was 6.47% on Tuesday, edging up from 6.42% the previous day. It means it is nearing the highs of October last year in the midst of the market volatility.

Mortgage rates later started to settle, but the average two-year fixed-rate topped 6% once more earlier in June, for the first time in 2023.

It comes as the Bank of England pushed the UK base interest rate to 5% last month, opting for a bigger hike than most economists were expecting.

It marked the 13th time in a row that the central bank has pushed up rates, in efforts to quell rampant inflation across the UK.

Experts think that rates have still not reached their peak, with an era of more expensive mortgages set to impact current and future homeowners and deepen a downturn in the housing market.

Around 2.4 million households are set to see their fixed-rate deals expire between this month and the end of 2024, according to figures from UK Finance.

Meanwhile, the average standard variable rate – which mortgage holders are usually moved to after their deal expires and before they fix to a new one – stood at 7.67% as of July 1.

Lib Dem MP and Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney urged the Government to do more in response to climbing mortgage rates.

She said: “This is yet more mortgage misery for homeowners on the brink.

“Rishi Sunak asking homeowners to hold their nerve is sounding more tin-eared by the day.

“It shows this Conservative Government is just totally out of touch.

“Conservative ministers sent mortgages spiralling through all their chaos and incompetence, now they are refusing to lift a finger to help.”

UK interest rates
(PA Graphics)

Last month, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveiled a new mortgage charter which he worked on with major lenders representing around 85% of the mortgage market.

Under the terms, banks will allow customers who are up to date with their payments to switch to interest-only payments for six months or extend their mortgage term to reduce their monthly payments.

Borrowers will have the option to revert to their original term within six months by contacting their lender.

It also prevents lenders from repossessing homes in less than a year from a borrower’s first missed payment, unless there are exceptional circumstances.

The move followed the Government coming under growing pressure to intervene to help struggling borrowers amid rate rises.

But analysts have pointed out that the Bank of England’s intention in hiking up interest rates is to limit spending to bring down inflation.

