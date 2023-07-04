Nine cafes shut and 250 jobs axed as Le Pain Quotidien enters administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nine cafes shut and 250 jobs axed as Le Pain Quotidien enters administration

By Press Association
Bakery and coffee chain Le Pain Quotidien has closed all but one of its UK sites with the loss of 250 jobs after falling into administration (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Bakery and coffee chain Le Pain Quotidien has closed all but one of its UK sites with the loss of 250 jobs after falling into administration (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Bakery and coffee chain Le Pain Quotidien has closed all but one of its UK sites with the loss of 250 jobs after falling into administration.

BrunchCo UK, the company trading as the high street chain, has confirmed it hired administrators from Kroll.

Eight cafes in London and one in Oxford have shut as a result of the insolvency.

However, the Le Pain Quotidien site at London’s St Pancras railway station run by sister company SPQ Holdings Limited will continue to operate.

Administrators revealed that the chain was hit hard by lower London footfall following the pandemic as well higher costs to run the business.

Sarah Rayment, global co-head of restructuring at Kroll, said: “Pressures on parts of the hospitality and casual dining sector have been well highlighted.

“Brunchco UK Limited, which is predominantly located in London, has suffered from reduced revenues as a result of decreased footfall in the capital, high rents and increased wage costs.

“As part of the next steps of the insolvency, we will be looking to realise value from the company’s leasehold interests and other assets.”

It comes around three years after the cafe chain previously entered administration, with 11 sites shutting and 200 jobs lost as part of a rescue deal following the heavy toll of the initial Covid-19 pandemic.

