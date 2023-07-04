Railway station ticket office closure plans to be revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Railway station ticket office closure plans to be revealed

By Press Association
The Rail Delivery Group is poised to unveil proposals to shut ticket offices at hundreds of stations (Alamy/PA)
The Rail Delivery Group is poised to unveil proposals to shut ticket offices at hundreds of stations (Alamy/PA)

Plans to close almost every railway station ticket office in England will be revealed on Wednesday.

The PA news agency understands industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) will unveil proposals to shut offices at hundreds of stations.

Around three out of five stations have a ticket office.

The vast majority are owned and run by train operators, which are under pressure from the Government to save money amid the drop in revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Attempts to close them will spark fury among trade unions involved in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

There are concerns that the move could lead to job losses, and put some vulnerable passengers such as those who are disabled or elderly off train travel.

The RDG said 12% of train tickets are bought from offices at stations, down from 85% in 1995.

Train companies believe their ticket office staff would be able to serve customers better if they were on station concourses.

Passengers will be asked to pay for journeys by tapping contactless cards on barriers, using self-service machines and buying tickets on trains if possible.

Transport Salaried Staffs Association interim general secretary Peter Pendle said: “We are clear the Government will face strong opposition from this union on the totally unnecessary mass closure of ticket offices.

“Ministers will soon realise that the public have no desire to see their rail network diminished in this way.

“The inescapable fact is booking office staff are vital because they give passengers advice and assistance on ticket information, station security and can assist those with disabilities, limited mobility or young children.

“If it’s the case that Ministers want to begin the implementation of closures by the end of the year then they are cooking up a cold Christmas for our members and millions of rail users who will not forgive them for their short-sighted plans.

“We urge people to take part in the forthcoming consultation in unprecedented numbers so that these daft proposals can be halted without delay, and that we retain a safe and fully accessible railway.”

Last week, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch warned the union would “vigorously oppose any moves to close ticket offices”.

Neil Middleton, director at pressure group Railfuture, urged the industry to “encourage more self-service but don’t force it”.

He said: “If this change drives passengers off the trains, then we’ll all be worse off.

“Even though there may be a cost saving, if fewer passengers are on the trains it is very easy to see that income will reduce.

“It may be more expensive to sell to the 12% of travellers who buy in-person, but is it really a good idea to give up all of the fare of a traveller who decides not to travel by train in order to save some of the cost?”

An RDG spokesman said negotiations with the RMT over the changes have “stalled” and the industry is “now looking at how to move forward”.

He added: “Any changes would be subject to employee and public consultations.

“Staff always remain front of mind, so as you would expect from a responsible employer, if and when the time comes for proposals on ticket offices to be published, they will be the first to know.”

More from Press and Journal

Sun Dancer in Nairn was voted Scottish Restaurant of the Year. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Hospitality businesses win big at Scottish Restaurant Awards
The Voyageur Spirit FPSO.
Greater Buchan Area: £700 million-plus North Sea project takes big step forward
Inver Inn, near Tain, is up for sale at offers over £310,000. Image: ASG Commercial
NC500 award-winning Inver Inn goes on the market for £310,000
New Autism and Neurodiversity North Scotland (A-ND) chairman Terry Allan
'Families are in crisis', new Aberdeen autism group chief says
Mortages
Highland house prices up 33% as mortgages cost hundreds more
Caroline's body was found within the grounds of Keith Castle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Woman who 'died by suicide' at Keiss Castle following murder of pensioner named
The site of the proposed Newhills primary school from above.
Proposals for new primary school in Bucksburn/Newhills to go to public consultation
Curling star Eve Muirhead will be taking to the course at Trump International near Aberdeen. Image: PGA European Tour Legends Tour
Eve Muirhead and Stephen Hendry joining stars at Trump International Golf Links
Orkney Islands Council chamber before the full council meeting on July 4, 2023. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson
Orkney council votes to explore 'alternative governance' after losing faith in UK and Scottish…
Protestors for trans rights at Castlegate in Aberdeen.
Trans training for Aberdeen teachers after reports of pupils being 'dead named'