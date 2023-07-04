Junior doctors vote to continue strikes until January 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Junior doctors vote to continue strikes until January 2024

By Press Association
Junior doctors are preparing to mount a walkout for five days from July 13 (Hannah McKay/PA)
Junior doctors are preparing to mount a walkout for five days from July 13 (Hannah McKay/PA)

Junior doctors have voted to extend strike action until at least January 2024.

Members of the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA) in England voted on Tuesday to extend strike action by another six months – with 96.5% in favour.

The re-ballot result comes as junior doctors prepare to mount a walkout for five days from July 13.

The renewed mandate means strikes by HCSA members could now take place until at least January 4 2024.

In a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak following the re-ballot result, HCSA president Dr Naru Narayanan asked the PM to “be brave” and give Government negotiators the latitude to find a way out of this dispute.

He said: “The failure to negotiate meaningfully on the very real grievances of junior doctors is frankly unfathomable.

“If we are to have any hope of a resolution, it seems clear that your Government will need to move its position.

“It will need to find the bravery to acknowledge and engage with the grievances of hospital doctors to seek a longer-term solution on pay erosion.”

Dr Narayanan added: “Junior doctors have today shown their resolve in a dispute which has already gone on too long but which due to Government stubbornness could now stretch on into winter.

“It has yet to move substantially on an offer it tabled months ago and it seems increasingly that the Prime Minister himself has emerged as a barrier to progress.

“No-one in their right mind wants to see the impact on the NHS of these strikes, least of all doctors who have dedicated their career to caring for patients.

“However, unless he changes his dogged insistence on trying to frame this dispute in terms of wider economics we will be condemned to further disruption and strikes.

“We are urging Rishi Sunak and his Government to be brave and soften their position so we can reach a longer-term settlement – one which satisfies the very real grievances of junior doctors who fear for staffing and services due to massive real-terms erosion of pay. There is a path out of this dispute.”

More from Press and Journal

Photos from Scotland's World Cup qualifying Super Six game against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club Bulawayo. Matthew Cross of Scotland, right, plays a shot as Joylord Gumbie of Zimbabwe keeps wicket. Photos courtesy of the ICC
Chris Sole reckons Scotland are no longer shock troops after Zimbabwe win moves them…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A woman who was part of a gang responsible for a series of ?vicious? assaults in two pubs has succeeded in having nine months cut from her prison sentence. Kirstie Kelly, 34, was given a 32-month sentence at Inverness Sheriff Court in April 2023 for participating in attacks at two pubs in Keith, Moray Picture shows; Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Facebook Date; Unknown
Pub thug's jail time cut by almost a year after she appeals prison sentence
The incident is alleged to have happened on Kettlehills Crescent in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Man in dock over alleged stabbing in Aberdeen
Coastguard helicopter crews looking outside door over snowy Glencoe.
Emotional Glencoe hillwalker rescue to feature on Channel 5's Coastguard: Every Second Counts
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Adam McQuarrie burned down a pensioner's home Picture shows; Adam McQuarrie. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
'I miss my home and I miss my garden': Woman, 82, left homeless after…
Karen's Diner staff are paid to be rude, and performed perfectly. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Sass and sauce were on the menu when Karen's Diner on Tour came to…
The influence of oil and gas on Aberdeen isn't necessarily obvious on first visit, but woven into the city's heritage (Image: bartrak/Shutterstock)
Richard T Kelly: Aberdeen's complicated relationship with oil deserves to be thoroughly explored
Bonds forged between grandparent and grandchild can develop into a wonderful adult relationship (Image: Olena Yakobchuk/Shutterstock)
Alan Grant: Please, treasure every moment possible with your grandparents
Stromness, Orkney. Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson
Holyrood 'looking forward' to working with Orkney Islands Council on developing its alternative governance…
New chief executive Rev Jeremy Ross. Image: Blythswood Care
New chief executive appointment sees Blythswood Care going back to its roots