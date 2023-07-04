Bank and supermarket stocks weigh on London’s FTSE 100

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Bank and supermarket stocks weigh on London’s FTSE 100

By Press Association
Banking and supermarket stocks helped drag London’s FTSE 100 lower on Tuesday as five-year mortgage deals surpassed 6% for the first time this year.

The lacklustre trading session came amid a pause in US trading as America celebrated Independence Day.

Concerns grew after new data showed the typical five-year fixed-rate residential mortgage jumped above 6% for the first time since November last year.

Top bankers have been summoned to a meeting with the financial watchdog this week to discuss concerns that interest rate increases are not being passed onto savers, while the cost of mortgages has been hiked.

Labour MP Dame Angela Eagle said the “blatant profiteering has been shocking”, accusing banks of not treating customers fairly nor respectfully.

Meanwhile, Sainsbury’s said that food price inflation was starting to fall, as supermarkets are also facing accusations that they have been profiteering from higher prices and not passing on wholesale price reductions quickly enough.

Banking stocks Barclays and NatWest, and supermarkets Sainsbury’s and Tesco, were among the worst performers on the FTSE 100 on Tuesday.

The index closed 7.54 points lower, or 0.1%, at 7,519.72.

Other European stocks also failed to get off the ground. Germany’s Dax fell 0.26% and France’s Cac dipped 0.23%.

It was a better day for the pound which jumped 0.5% against the euro to 1.1680, and up 0.34% against the US dollar to 1.2734.

In company news, shares in Naked Wines slumped after the firm warned investors over weaker-than-expected quarterly sales and delayed annual results.

The retailer said its founder and former chief executive Rowan Gormley was returning to steer the company through a turnaround, meaning current chairman David Stead will leave his role after just nine months.

Shares in Naked Wines dropped by 10% following the news.

Low-cost airline Ryanair said it flew 9% more passengers in June, compared to the year before.

However, the firm revealed that about 160,000 passengers were affected after it cancelled more than 900 flights last month, amid disruption from air traffic control strikes across France. Its share price edged up by 0.41%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado Group, up 13.4p to 615.2p, AstraZeneca, up 206p to 10,580p, Segro, up 14.2p to 740.6p, Land Securities Group, up 9p to 597p, and Rightmove, up 6.6p to 526.6p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100were IMI, down 36p to 1,593p, Barclays, down 3.06p to 152.56p, Sainsbury, down 5p to 269.6p, Tesco, down 4.2p to 247.8p, and NatWest Group, down 3.8p to 241.9.

