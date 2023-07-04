AI tech shift is ‘most profound’ seen in our lifetimes, says Google UK boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

AI tech shift is ‘most profound’ seen in our lifetimes, says Google UK boss

By Press Association
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) marks the “most profound” technology shift in our lifetimes and has the potential to boost Britain’s economy by £400 billion by the end of the decade, according to a report by tech giant Google.

In the firm’s first report on its economic impact in the UK for three years, Google said AI technology – such as the firm’s chatbot Bard and rival Microsoft’s ChatGPT – has the power to “turbocharge” UK productivity, which has been in decline for many years, by helping people back to work and unlocking new ways of working.

It estimates that the economic boost from AI would be equivalent to annual growth of 2.6%, creating £200 billion in extra revenues for public services and “turning around the recent growth stagnation”, although the estimation does not take account of the impact on some jobs and businesses.

The group insisted that while jobs will be lost through AI across a raft of sectors, the economic benefits and improvements to people’s everyday lives will outweigh the hit.

Google also backed the need for regulation in the report, but stressed it should be a “nuanced approach” that does not stifle innovation in the sector.

Google’s UK and Ireland managing director Debbie Weinstein told the PA news agency: “This shift that we’re going through is the most profound platform shift that any of us have lived through.

“We are very conscious of the impact that this technology will have on people.

“Clearly there will be some jobs that will be lost, but also a whole new set of jobs that will be created.”

Debbie Weinstein is vice-president and managing director of Google in the UK and Ireland (Google/PA)

She said Google is focusing on “upskilling” workers to ensure they can benefit from AI.

“We want to make sure everyone has the skills they need. We’re aware that this is a fundamental technology shift that will impact all of our lives,” she added.

It comes amid growing fears over the impact of AI on jobs, industry, copyright, the education sector and privacy – among many other areas.

AI “godfather” Geoffrey Hinton recently resigned from his job at Google, warning that “bad actors” will use the new technology to harm others and that the tools he helped to create could spell the end of humanity.

“We’re aware of the fundamental change and the importance of getting it right while managing the downside risks,” Ms Weinstein told PA.

Google has suggested the launch of a national skills agenda to ensure workers and businesses are not left behind as AI technology develops, with a coalition formed between governments, technology firms, businesses and educational institutions.

It is also putting forward the idea of a UK Research Cloud that would “democratise access to accessible AI technology”.

Its report – produced with public policy research agency Public First – estimates that generative AI could save the average UK worker more than 100 hours a year in what it claims would be the single biggest improvement to worker productivity since the arrival of Google Search.

AI could also save more than 700,000 hours a year in administrative work for UK GPs and teachers, which the group believes could offset some of the cost pressures facing the NHS and the education sector.

But the firm agrees that regulation is vital as AI technology develops and it is “actively collaborating” with regulators around the world.

Ms Weinstein called for a “global approach” and said governments must be “clear eyed” and that regulation “preserves the potential” of AI.

“This nuanced approach is important if the UK is to pursue a competitive advantage in attracting inward investment associated with agile regulation,” the group said in its report.

More from Press and Journal

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay thrilled by speed of Ross County's summer recruitment ahead of new season
Matthew Wright celebrates after netting against Nairn County. Image: Jasperimage.
Matthew Wright's hat-trick secures victory for Ross County in opening friendly against Nairn County
Operators of Glenelg Ferry have launched a petition opposing plans to cite pylons in the area. Image: Shutterstock.
Glenelg ferry bosses launch petition over proposed pylon route
Calum Scott enjoyed his week at his home club of Nairn Golf Club.
Golf: Calum Scott falls just short of a place in the Open
Side by side of South Deeside Road closed sign and photo of Ben Taylor
Man, 23, charged nine months after teen Ben Taylor killed in Aberdeen crash
Three police cars attended the scene. Image: Alastair Gossip.
Police swoop on two men after chase down Aberdeen's Union Street
Peterhead Prison Museum will be the location the second season of Channel 4 drama Screw. Image: Peterhead Prison Museum.
Peterhead Prison Museum hosts film crews for second season of Channel 4 drama Screw
Photos from Scotland's World Cup qualifying Super Six game against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club Bulawayo. Matthew Cross of Scotland, right, plays a shot as Joylord Gumbie of Zimbabwe keeps wicket. Photos courtesy of the ICC
Cricket: Chris Sole reckons Scotland are no longer shock troops after Zimbabwe win moves…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A woman who was part of a gang responsible for a series of ?vicious? assaults in two pubs has succeeded in having nine months cut from her prison sentence. Kirstie Kelly, 34, was given a 32-month sentence at Inverness Sheriff Court in April 2023 for participating in attacks at two pubs in Keith, Moray Picture shows; Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Facebook Date; Unknown
Pub thug's jail time cut by almost a year after she appeals prison sentence
The incident is alleged to have happened on Kettlehills Crescent in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Man in dock over alleged stabbing in Aberdeen