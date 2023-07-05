Water companies will seek household bill rises, says Ofwat boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Water companies will seek household bill rises, says Ofwat boss

By Press Association
Water companies are planning to increase prices further for households, according to the head of industry regulator Ofwat (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Water companies are planning to increase prices further for households, according to industry regulator Ofwat.

Chief executive David Black said suppliers want bills to rise to fund infrastructure investment despite the sector coming under increased scrutiny over financial uncertainty, dividend payouts and environmental failures.

It comes as the UK’s largest supplier, Thames Water, continues talks on fresh funding to secure its long-term future as it faces pressure over its roughly £14 billion debt.

Ofwat chief executive David Black said customers will not be made to cover the cost if Thames Water collapses (House of Commons/PA)

The head of Ofwat defended the watchdog’s performance in an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Wednesday and said customers will not be made to cover the cost if Thames collapses.

Mr Black admitted there has been some reluctance on the part of current Thames Water investors to stump up fresh equity but rejected suggestions that it will hit customers.

Asked whether customers will have to pay if Thames fails to secure new funding, he said: “No. The provisions are there to impose what’s called a special administration, and so this is a form of an insolvency process but it’s designed to protect the interest of customers, and services will be maintained.

“That’s the backstop option of a special administrator being appointed but we are still a long way from that position.”

He said the company has £4.2 billion in cash and credit but is looking to secure further financing by early next year.

On Tuesday, the utility giant was fined £3.3 million over a “reckless” incident in which “millions of litres” of undiluted sewage was pumped into rivers near Gatwick Airport in 2017.

The news also comes weeks after reports by the Times that water companies could increase bills by as much as 40%, adding to the burden on households who have already witnessed surges in their energy and food costs.

Mr Black admitted that suppliers are seeking further rises.

“We expect companies will request increases in bills at the next price review to fund larger investment programmes and those programmes will deliver improvements to the environment,” he said.

