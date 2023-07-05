Barclays extends scheme paying homeowners up to £2,000 for energy improvements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barclays extends scheme paying homeowners up to £2,000 for energy improvements

By Press Association
Barclays has extended its scheme to pay back customers who install new insulation, and other energy efficiency solutions (PA)
Barclays has extended its scheme to pay back customers who install new insulation, and other energy efficiency solutions (PA)

Barclays has extended its scheme to pay up to £2,000 to mortgage holders to help make their homes green as new research shows more than half of homeowners do not feel confident making their properties more energy efficient.

The bank launched a trial last year to pay back customers who install new insulation, heat pumps or solar panels among other energy efficiency solutions. It has now committed to extend the scheme for eligible mortgage customers.

It comes after a year of surging energy bills for cash-strapped households across the UK.

Research from Barclays shows 69% of Britons say they have made small changes to reduce their energy consumption, such as using heating for less time, and over a third (37%) have considered ways to make properties more efficient.

However, the bank said more needs to be done to help homeowners make longer-term changes to improve the energy efficiency of properties amid “misconceptions” over the cost of some solutions.

Nick Stace, head of sustainability and social purpose at Barclays, said: “Our research reveals that the majority of homeowners surveyed say that they have become more aware of their electricity and gas consumption over the last six months, with many of them making small changes to reduce their energy usage.

“More needs to be done to support homeowners in making long-term, larger-scale changes such as fitting solar panels or wall and roof insulation.

“That’s why we have decided to extend our Greener Home Reward until the end of January 2024, to support more eligible customers in heating and powering their homes more efficiently.”

The bank’s research, completed with Ipsos across almost 3,000 homeowners, found many overestimate the cost of common energy efficiency-related works.

Modifications such as loft and roof insulation were considered to be up to two-and-a-half times more expensive than the actual average bill for improvements, it said.

Matt Hammerstein, chief executive at Barclays UK, said: “Our research identified myths and misconceptions about how long it takes to make energy efficient modifications and the costs involved, while our extension will also enable us to obtain greater insights to help us develop new products and services for our customers.

“We hope this extension opens the door to more homeowners planning improvements – while also providing a welcome financial boost to help them make changes ahead of next winter.”

