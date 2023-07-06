Currys’ sales slip amid pressure from ‘depressed demand and high inflation’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Currys’ sales slip amid pressure from ‘depressed demand and high inflation’

By Press Association
Electronics retailer Currys has reported a fall in sales and profits (Currys/PA)
Electronics retailer Currys has revealed a dip in sales and profits as it cautioned the economic backdrop remains uncertain.

Chief executive of the business Alex Baldock said it is trading in a tough environment as it battles “depressed demand, high inflation and unforgiving competition”.

The London-listed company revealed that adjusted pre-tax profits dropped by 38% to £119 million for the year to April 29, due to lower profits in its Nordic business.

It told shareholders the performance was “at the top end of the guided range”.

Currys boss
Alex Baldock, chief executive of retailer Currys (Oliver Holms/Dixons Carphone/PA)

Currys also reported a £450 million statutory pre-tax loss for the year, but said this was driven by a £511 million non-cash impairment in its UK business linked to the merger of Dixons and Carphone in 2014.

UK profits rose by 45% year on year, the company said, as it was boosted by significant cost savings to offset lower sales.

The retailer said sales fell by 6% to £9.5 billion over the year to April, with an 8% decline in its UK and Ireland operation.

It added that trading over the start of the new financial year has been “consistent” with the board’s expectations.

“Nevertheless, the economic outlook remains uncertain in our main markets,” it added.

The group said it would not declare a final dividend payment to shareholders as a result of the uncertain backdrop.

Mr Baldock said: “We’ve had a very mixed year.

“Our strengthening UK and Ireland performance shows our strategy is working well. But our long track record of success in the Nordics was brought to an abrupt halt.

“Our market has been tough everywhere, with depressed demand, high inflation and unforgiving competition.”

