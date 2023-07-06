Cutting oil and gas production would be ‘dangerous’, warns Shell boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Cutting oil and gas production would be ‘dangerous’, warns Shell boss

By Press Association
The boss of Shell has warned that slashing oil and gas production now would be ‘dangerous and irresponsible’ and could see energy bills rocket higher again (Yui Mok/PA)
The boss of Shell has warned that slashing oil and gas production now would be ‘dangerous and irresponsible’ and could see energy bills rocket higher again (Yui Mok/PA)

The boss of Shell has warned that slashing oil and gas production now would be “dangerous and irresponsible” and could see energy bills rocket higher again.

Chief executive Wael Sawan told the BBC the world still “desperately needs oil and gas” because the switch to renewable energy is not happening fast enough to replace it.

He cautioned that energy bills could be sent soaring back towards last year’s highs if production is cut amid increasing demand from China and if we see another cold winter across Europe.

Mr Sawan told the BBC: “What would be dangerous and irresponsible is cutting oil and gas production so that the cost of living, as we saw last year, starts to shoot up again.”

He also did not rule out moving Shell’s UK headquarters and stock market listing to the US in the long term.

While he said a relocation for the FTSE 100 listed giant was “not a priority for the next three years”, the comments add to fears that the London stock market is becoming less attractive to multinational companies after tech group ARM Holdings recently announced plans to move its primary listing to the US.

Shell recently sparked widespread criticism after announcing a move to stop reducing the amount of oil it produces until 2030.

Green campaigners slammed the group’s move as “utterly destructive” after it dropped its plan to reduce oil production by between 1-2% each year of this decade.

It declared victory, saying the target was reached eight years early after it sold off oil fields to others, who will extract that oil instead, with the controversial decision also coming as part of a plan to boost its share price.

Mr Sawan said poorer countries were at risk of being left behind in the transition to renewable energy, as they do not have the infrastructure to support it.

He said countries such as Pakistan and Bangladesh were unable to afford Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) shipments in the bidding war for gas in last year’s crunch.

“They took away LNG from those countries and children had to work and study by candlelight,” he said.

“If we’re going to have a transition it needs to be a just transition that doesn’t just work for one part of the world.”

Shell also cautioned that the higher taxes on profits made by oil and gas firms in the UK and the lack of clarity on energy policy risked making the UK a less attractive country in which to invest.

“When you do not have the stability you require in these long-term investments, that raises questions when we compare that to other countries where there is very clear support for those investments,” he said.

On possible plans to move its HQ to the US, where oil firms have far higher valuations for their shares, he said: “There are many who question whether that valuation gap can only be bridged if we move to the US. A move of headquarters is not a priority for the next three years.”

He added: “I would never rule out anything that could potentially create the right circumstances for the company and its shareholders. Ultimately, I am in the service of shareholder value.”

More from Press and Journal

Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0043663. Callum Law 27th June 2023. Full time result Buckie 3 Peterhead 2 Pictures taken at the pre-season friendly between Buckie Thistle and Peterhead today. Picture:Peterhead 4 Lewis Wilson Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Formartine United add Lewis Wilson to their squad
Work to repair Glencoe road gets underway.
Glencoe road damaged by landslides could reopen later this month
A lifeboat on the North Cormorant platform.
Industry to review offshore worker sizes amid lifeboat concerns
Last year's service on July 6, 2022 . Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen.
Piper Alpha: North Sea crews to observe silence on 35th anniversary
James Barrack, founder and chairman of Knight Property Group.
Knight Property Group: Founder and chairman James Barrack hails 'solid' performance
Scottish Golf Tourism Week will be a showcase for courses across the Highlands. Image Sandy McCook Date/DC Thomson
'An irresistible location for golf tourism': Major conference will showcase Highlands around the world
A smiling Neil Ross and Elizabeth Watson. Image: Supplied by Neil Ross.
Peterhead man thanks community for support after alleged murder of 'kind and generous mum'
Alina Grisca leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Daffodil picker's dangerous near-miss with HGV on A92
Rickie Fowler tees off on the first hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Stephen Gallacher: Rickie Fowler proves nice guys can finish first with Rocket Mortgage Classic…
Some perpetuate the false idea that motherhood means the end of creative freedom for women (Image: Mariia Korneeva/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Actually, a pram in the hall doesn't stop but fuels great art