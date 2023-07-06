More than half of renters ‘finding it hard to make their housing payments’

More than half (55%) of renters are finding it hard to make their housing payments, according to a survey.

Just over a third (35%) of homeowners with a mortgage said they find it difficult to afford their mortgage payments, the YouGov research indicated.

The survey of more than 2,000 people across Britain also asked people how hard they think it will be in 12 months to make their housing payments.

Most renters, and a third of Brits with mortgages, say they are finding it difficult to afford their housing payments MortgagesFinding difficult now: 35%Expect to be difficult in 1yr: 47% RentersFinding difficult now: 55%Expect difficult in 1yr: 51%https://t.co/EUuL5Khgzy pic.twitter.com/lbtQen0A4s — YouGov (@YouGov) July 6, 2023

Around half (51%) of renters expect to find it difficult, as do 47% of mortgage holders, according to the findings in June.

Average two and five-year fixed-rate homeowner mortgages recently topped 6%, according to figures from Moneyfactscompare.co.uk.

Landlords will also pass on their increased housing costs in the form of rent rises and some may exit the market, some commentators have suggested.