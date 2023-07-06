Coffee prices to stay high until 2024 says Lavazza as it warns over earnings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coffee prices to stay high until 2024 says Lavazza as it warns over earnings

By Press Association
B491XE A Lavazza Cappucino.
B491XE A Lavazza Cappucino.

Lavazza has warned over a double-digit drop in earnings this year amid surging coffee bean costs and said its prices are not set to come down for consumers until 2024.

The Italian coffee giant said it is braced for a hefty drop in underlying earnings over 2023 as it looks to limit price hikes.

It raised its prices by 6.2% in 2022, but saw its costs jump to 550 million euros – almost double its underlying earnings last year.

Giuseppe Lavazza, chairman of Lavazza, told the PA news agency that it has not risen prices further in 2023, but that this is impacting its profits as it faces “unprecedented” increases in coffee bean prices.

Robusta coffee beans recently reached their highest level in 15 years.

He said the group hopes to be able to cut its prices next year as energy and raw material costs are expected to come down.

He said: “We’re still in a situation where it’s very difficult to predict what’s going to happen.

“In 2024 we think the situation can change a little bit and we can have more stability in terms of price of raw materials and energy, currencies and the rises in interest rates.”

The group said it has been hit hard by coffee bean increases – up 80% over the past two years – as well as energy costs, freight prices and the stronger dollar, in which it buys its beans.

“The global economy has seen an unprecedented increase in operating costs in most sectors and in all aspects of the supply chain,” Mr Lavazza said.

He said prices are still under pressure despite energy costs easing, in particular as central banks hike rates.

“The situation is still highly sensitive,” he cautioned.

“But we will absorb most of these costs and believe we are well positioned now for when inflation starts to decline significantly, which we expect will be next year.”

He said demand for coffee beans has been knocked amid the cost crisis in the UK, with the wider market down by 6.5%.

Consumers are downgrading their coffee and cutting back on how much they buy, he said.

He said the firm has looked to protect its sales, but this has come at a cost to its profit margins.

He said: “I know households are under pressure from inflation for many reasons. It’s very concerning.”

It comes as retailers have come under criticism amid mounting evidence of profiteering in some areas of the sector and that they are not passing on wholesale cost reductions fast enough to consumers.

Mr Lavazza said “it’s a very sensitive topic” but he added that retailers on the whole are keen to protect their sales at a time when people are under pressure from higher rates and cost rises across the board.

