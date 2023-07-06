Parents criticise pub chain Stonegate after student’s death outside bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parents criticise pub chain Stonegate after student's death outside bar

By Press Association
Olivia Burt was killed outside a Durham bar when a decorative screen fell on her (Durham County Council/PA)
The parents of a student crushed to death by a falling decorative screen while waiting outside a busy nightclub have criticised the billion-pound firm that owned the venue.

Olivia Burt, a 20-year-old first year life sciences student at Durham University, suffered severe head injuries when the screen fell on her as she queued to get in to the city’s Missoula bar in February 2018.

The venue was full of student sports teams on a Wednesday night and a crowd had gathered outside, waiting to get in.

Olivia Burt court case
CCTV images outside the bar as customers queued on the night Olivia Burt was killed (Durham County Council/PA)

After a three-week trial at Teesside Crown Court, Stonegate, the UK’s biggest pub chain, was convicted of failing to ensure the health and safety of those attending its venue.

The screen also fell over 30 minutes before Olivia was hit but it was merely lifted back into place and the chance to avoid tragedy was missed, jurors were told.

In moving victim impact statements, her parents Paula and Nigel spoke of their loss.

They recalled their daughter’s smile and infectious laugh and described her as her mother’s best friend.

Her mother said: “Olivia was my whole world. Now Olivia is dead.

“She was taken from us in the cruelest possible way.”

Paul Hind court case
Nigel and Paula Burt attending court when an internet troll was prosecuted for posts he made about their daughter (PA)

A man was jailed after an internet troll posted messages about Ms Burt on Facebook after her death, they also said.

The parents criticised Stonegate outside court.

They said in a statement: “Olivia was our only child and meant everything to us.

“It is incomprehensible to us how she could have died on a night out with friends whilst simply standing in a queue.

Durham student death
Police investigators at the scene outside the Missoula bar in Durham (PA)

“Stonegate is the largest pub company in the UK.

“According to their annual report 2022, Stonegate doubled their revenue to £1.6 billion and their vision is ‘to raise the bar on the British pub by being the best for our guests, people and communities’.

“This did not happen at Missoula and led to the death of our wonderful daughter.

“Stonegate should never have used decorative fencing for crowd management.

“Stonegate knew the fencing was not safe after it nearly collapsed the previous year and collapsed just 30 minutes earlier on the night that Olivia died.

“Stonegate showed a complete dereliction of their duties and disregard for the safety of those attending, including Olivia.”

The family had to wait for over five years for justice and go through the trial process because the firm denied the health and safety breach.

They said: “It has been a long journey.

“Our heartbreak and pain have been prolonged by Stonegate pleading not guilty and fighting the case to trial.

“We have been waiting 1,976 days for Stonegate to be held criminally responsible.”

They added: “Olivia was at the start of her adult life in her first year at university and had so much to look forward to; this was taken away from her in the cruellest possible way.

“Our lives will never be the same again – we are heartbroken.”

Jamie Hill KC earlier summarised the prosecution case, brought by Durham County Council, saying: “It is perhaps difficult to understand how it is that a 20-year-old woman could die in such a senseless and avoidable way.

“All she was doing was standing with her friends, waiting to get in to a club which had targeted the student population as a way of filling their venue on Wednesday nights.”

Prashant Popat KC, defending, apologised in court for the breach of the firm’s duty to reduce risk, saying: “Stonegate is very sorry for that failure.

“It is a conscientious, responsible and safety-conscious organisation that prides itself on the care and attention it gives to all those who may be affected by its operations.”

Judge Howard Crowson was due to decide the fine he will impose on Thursday after hearing submissions but will now sentence from 2pm on Friday.

