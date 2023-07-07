Many older people who left work in 2020-21 ended up in relative poverty – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Many older people who left work in 2020-21 ended up in relative poverty – report

By Press Association
According to research, many older people who left work in the first year of the pandemic have had to cut their food expenditure by around £60 per week (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
According to research, many older people who left work in the first year of the pandemic have had to cut their food expenditure by around £60 per week (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Almost half of people aged between 50 and 70 who left the workforce during the first year of the pandemic ended up in relative poverty, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

New IFS research, funded by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, revealed 48% of people in this age bracket who stopped work in 2020–21 were in relative poverty, even though overall poverty rates declined that year.

The report warns that older people who stop working often never re-enter the workforce, meaning this group may be experiencing long-term poverty and greater hardship amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Relative poverty refers to people living in households with income below 60% of the median in any respective year.

DHSC financial report
The report suggests labour market disruptions and the early impacts of the pandemic may have ‘forced’ many workers into early retirement (Victoria Jones/PA)

According to the research, many older people who left work in the first year of the pandemic have had to cut their food expenditure by around £60 per week.

They also struggled more with their overall well-being and were less likely to receive a pension than those who had stopped working in previous years.

The research, which has been released ahead of the forthcoming IFS annual report on living standards, poverty and inequality, suggests labour market disruptions and the early impacts of the pandemic may have “forced” many workers into early retirement.

Xiaowei Xu, a senior research economist at IFS and an author of the research, said: “It is often assumed that older people who left the workforce during the pandemic were wealthy individuals retiring in comfort.

“Our analysis shows that those who left in the first year of the pandemic experienced a sharp rise in poverty, despite overall poverty rates falling that year, and also suffered large falls in well-being.

“Some of this group might well be amenable to coming back into the workforce with the right opportunities, and there are signs that some are returning already.

“If the Government wants to get this group back to work, the success of policies to support older workers, such as the mid-life MOT, will be critical.”

More from Press and Journal

Carlos Riise pictured cycling in Shetland.
2023 Island Games: Shetland cyclist Carlos Riise 'honoured' to lead out team as flag-bearer
Nairn street market in April. Image: Iona Gibson/Nairn BID
Nairn business group invests in AI technology for town improvements
The late and 'awkward' Tam Dalyell, pictured at the Labour Party Conference in 1988 (Image: Malcolm Gilson/Shutterstock)
Campbell Gunn: Here's to Scotland's political mavericks and rebel MSPs
Alister Jack used a Section 35 to block the Gender Recognition Reform bill.
Alister Jack's comments on funding for Orkney 'tending to deceit', claims islands council leader
Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts a few weeks ago. Image: Shutterstock
Legend Eoin Jess insists Aberdeen must sign more 'exciting' players like Duk
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man was tackled to the floor by a mum on the school run when he allegedly attempted to rob Mooney's Picture shows; Mooney's Lochalsh Road, Inverness. N/A. Supplied by Google street view Date; 16/08/2022
Man jailed over vicious cashpoint assault
Pictures from the 24-hour bowlathon at Ellon Bowling Club organised by Mike Stephen, which was supported by former Aberdeen player David Robertson. Pics were supplied
Ellon bowls marathon raises money for good cause
Aberdeen's biggest cricket fan received a very special surprise in the post (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Howzat for exciting sports controversy?
Aimee Smith with her painting of the 13th hole at Royal Dornoch.
Royal Dornoch course gives artist Aimee inspiration and her biggest challenge
Quincy De Gale, known as Bryce, leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Extended sentence for makeshift flamethrower lout who tried to 'justify' attack