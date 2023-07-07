Shell expects ‘significantly lower’ trading in gas business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Shell expects ‘significantly lower’ trading in gas business

By Press Association
Shell said trading was affected by seasonal factors in the second quarter of 2023 (Yui Mok/PA)
Energy giant Shell has warned that trading from its gas division is set to be “significantly lower” for the past three months compared with the previous quarter.

The London-listed oil and gas firm said trading was affected by seasonal factors in the second quarter of 2023.

Nevertheless, it stressed that the performance from the gas operation would be in line with trading from the second quarter of 2022 and 2021.

It came as the company also reported 3 billion dollars (£2.4 billion) of writedowns for the second quarter of this year, largely due to a 1% increase in the discount rate used for impairment testing.

The update comes three weeks before the oil major will reveal its full performance and profitability for the quarter.

On Friday, it also told shareholders in the short update that it expects an adjusted corporate loss of between 600 million dollars and 800 million dollars for the quarter.

The group’s upstream business – which includes exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas – is on track to deliver adjusted earnings of between 2.5 billion dollars and 2.8 billion dollars.

Shell said it expects the trading performance of its chemicals and products business to also be lower in the latest quarter, compared to the start of the year.

It comes a day after the firm’s boss warned that slashing oil and gas production now would be “dangerous and irresponsible” and could see energy bills rocket higher again.

Chief executive Wael Sawan told the BBC the world still “desperately needs oil and gas” because the switch to renewable energy is not happening fast enough to replace it.

