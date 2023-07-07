Bed-in-a-box brand Emma could face court action over sales tactics, says CMA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Bed-in-a-box brand Emma could face court action over sales tactics, says CMA

By Press Association
Bed-in-a-box brand Emma could face court action, the competition watchdog has warned (Emma/PA)
Bed-in-a-box brand Emma could face court action, the competition watchdog has warned (Emma/PA)

The UK competition regulator has called on bed-in-a-box brand Emma Sleep to change its online sales practices or face potential court action.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched a probe into the company last year over concerns that it has misled consumers with pressure selling tactics.

It said on Friday, the CMA said it had concerns that the use of “countdown timers” could have misled customers and therefore broken consumer protection law.

The CMA also said it found evidence that “discount claims made by Emma Sleep did not stack up against the actual savings made by customers”.

The regulator said its probe showed that Emma’s website showed extensive discount offers, but there was evidence that only a small fraction of the retail brand’s products were actually sold at the full price.

It said the company now has the opportunity to respond its concerns and “avoid court action” by signing a commitment to change its online sales tactics.

Sarah Cardell, chief executive of the CMA, said: “Companies that use fake countdown clocks or misleading ‘discounts’ risk pressuring people into making quick purchases and often spending more money than they otherwise would for fear of missing out.

“This is especially concerning given the current pressure on people’s pockets.

“We have put a number of detailed concerns to Emma Sleep about its sales tactics.

“The CMA looks to Emma Sleep to agree to change the way it does business to avoid the risk of court action.”

Emma Sleep has been contacted for comment.

