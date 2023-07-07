Wetherspoons to reveal strength of consumer demand amid inflation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wetherspoons to reveal strength of consumer demand amid inflation

By Press Association
Pub giant Wetherspoons is to update investors on Wednesday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Pub giant Wetherspoons is to update investors on Wednesday (Victoria Jones/PA)

Pub chain Wetherspoons is set to shed light on cost inflation and customer spending habits in an update to the markets next week.

The firm, which runs 834 pubs across the UK, is expected to post another rise in sales as Britons enjoyed drinking in the warmer summer weather.

Investors will be hopeful that the budget pub group could also be a beneficiary of higher pricing elsewhere across the hospitality sector, which has absorbed jumps in the costs of energy, labour and food and drink over the past year.

Wetherspoons is to provide shareholders with a fresh update on trading on Wednesday July 12.

Tim Martin announces Wetherspoon results
Founder and chairman of JD Wetherspoon Tim Martin welcomed ‘positive momentum’ for the firm (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In its previous announcement in May, the company predicted record sales for the current year as it cheered a strong recent sales performance.

Founder and chairman Tim Martin said “positive momentum” continued into spring but nevertheless warned of continued pressure on the hospitality sector from higher costs.

Like-for-like sales jumped 12.2% over the three months to April 30, Wetherspoons announced in May.

Shareholders will be hopeful that the group has maintained this significant sales growth or even seen an acceleration as Britons enjoy the warmer weather and holidays.

Analysts have suggested the firm is in a strong position to continue growth despite pressure on household budgets.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “As punters feel the pinch, JD Wetherspoon has been mopping up new business, as it’s managed to keep prices lower to pull in the crowds.

“Investors will be keen to see if the surge in sales at Easter flowed into better trading for the rest of the year.”

Bosses at the company will also provide more information on whether food and drink inflation is abating and helping its cost pressure ease.

In recent weeks, supermarket bosses at Tesco and Sainsbury’s have both pointed towards falling inflation for food and drink.

However, the latest CGA foodservice index indicated that hospitality food inflation surprisingly increased in May, striking 21.6% against the same month last year.

Shareholders will be hoping the chain’s significant buying power will mean it has been able to keep a lid on this significant cost inflation.

Shares are around 40% higher since the start of 2023.

