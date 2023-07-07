FTSE ends week in the red after bruising week wipes value off top stocks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

FTSE ends week in the red after bruising week wipes value off top stocks

By Press Association
London’s FTSE 100 closed the week 23.56 points lower, or 0.32%, to 7,256.94 (Tim Goode/PA)
London’s FTSE 100 has continued its path of decline while other European stock markets recovered after a volatile week marred by concerns over the US economic outlook.

The world’s biggest economy was in the spotlight again on Friday after official data showed the American jobs market slowed in June.

A cooling labour market could mean that policymakers’ efforts to slow inflation through interest rate rises have begun to take hold on employers.

However, wages still rose by 4.4% year-on-year, which could put more pressure on the Federal Reserve to control spending.

The downbeat investor sentiment lingered for the FTSE 100, which dipped on Friday after closing at its lowest level since early November on Thursday.

It closed the week 23.56 points lower, or 0.32%, to 7,256.94.

Elsewhere, Germany’s Dax grew by 0.48% and France’s Cac 40 closed 0.42% higher after partially recovering Thursday’s losses.

It was a mixed start to trading over in the US, where the S&P 500 was up 0.1% and Dow Jones down 0.1% by the time European markets closed.

The pound was rallying against the US dollar, and was up 0.8% to 1.2835.

Sterling was also up by 0.2% against the euro to 1.1712.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst for CMC Markets UK, said: “European markets have managed to stabilise a touch after the volatility of recent days, after US non-farm payrolls came in slightly below expectations on the headline number.

“The average nature of today’s jobs report has helped take some of the heat out of the rise in bond yields, pulling them off their peaks, and focused attention on next week’s US CPI (Consumer Prices Index) report which is expected to show that inflation has slowed further.”

In company news, shares in Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company jumped after the FTSE 100-listed company upgraded its annual profit guidance.

The company, which sells a range of drinks brands around the world, said it saw a strong performance in June and now expects full-year earnings growth of between 9% and 11%, significantly higher than its previous guidance of up to 3%. Shares in the business closed 5.1% higher.

Shares in MJ Gleeson inched lower after the housebuilder said it made fewer sales in the latest financial year, as buyers feel the impact of higher borrowing costs.

But the firm insisted it was likely to benefit from hopeful buyers turning to lower-cost properties as budgets are squeezed. Its shares closed 0.5% lower.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado Group, up 38.8p to 592p, Coca-Cola HBC, up 115p to 2,372p, Johnson Matthey, up 46.5p to 1,707p, Kingfisher, up 6p to 224.1p, and Rolls-Royce Holdings, up 3.3p to 148.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Relx, down 74p to 2,463p, Intertek Group, down 102p to 3,998p, Severn Trent, down 57p to 2,394p, AstraZeneca, down 218p to 10,110p, and National Grid, down 20.8p to 99.2p.

