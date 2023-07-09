12.5% annual jump in total value of personal cash withdrawals at post offices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

12.5% annual jump in total value of personal cash withdrawals at post offices

By Press Association
The Post Office has partnerships with more than 30 banks (Rui Vieira/PA)
The Post Office has partnerships with more than 30 banks (Rui Vieira/PA)

The total value of personal cash withdrawals at Post Office branches jumped by 12.5% annually in June.

The Post Office said personal cash withdrawals stood at £836.21 million, which was also up by 2.4% month-on-month.

In signs that households have been dipping into savings to help with rising living costs, Bank of England figures recently showed that households withdrew a record £4.6 billion from banks and building societies in May – the highest figure since the Bank’s monthly records started in October 1997.

The Post Office said that the total value of personal and business cash withdrawals and deposits was £3.35 billion in June – the highest level since last September.

It has partnerships with more than 30 banks, building societies and credit unions, meaning that 99% of UK bank customers can access their accounts at their Post Office branch.

Martin Kearsley, Post Office banking director, said: “Postmasters continuing to handle well over £3 billion each month demonstrates just how vital being able to deposit and withdraw cash securely and conveniently is for millions of people.

“These figures clearly show that Britain is anything but a cashless society and people are reliant on cash as the tried-and-tested way to manage a budget.”

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's summer signing Leighton Clarkson, who signed a four-year deal from Liverpool. Image: SNS.
Signing Liverpool's Leighton Clarkson 'shows where the club is at', says Aberdeen captain Graeme…
Richie Ramsay. Image: PA.
Golf: Aberdeen's Richie Ramsay takes the positives after coming close at Made in HimmerLand
Bethany Graves and Roma Banga wearing sunglasses on a windswept Tiree beach.
Devastated Tiree Music Festival fans made their own ceilidh when event was cancelled
Cairncry Court. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Two people arrested following disturbance at Aberdeen high rise
Kinlochshiel's Mark Macdonald (centre) is closed down by Callum Maciver (left) and Euan MacCormick of Beauly. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Kinlochshiel dig deep to reach semi-final of Camanachd Cup
CR0043669. Kathryn Wylie 29th June 2023. Dr Michael Close is pictured leaving Elgin Court earlier today.
Highland teacher in court again after breaking firearms law
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay to step up pursuit of fresh defensive options
Changes could be made to offices in Elgin town centre. Image: Google Maps/Design team
Cullen dinosaur's fate, Elgin building's new purpose and warehouse's transformation
The Suez recycling centre in Altens was destroyed by fire potentially caused by a lithium battery in July last year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
One year on from Altens recycling centre fire: How to safely get rid of…
The Post Office has partnerships with more than 30 banks (Rui Vieira/PA)
Weekend court roll – a killer clown hoax and a callous carer