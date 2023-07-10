Ofgem calls on firms to publish all tariffs amid return to fixed deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Ofgem calls on firms to publish all tariffs amid return to fixed deals

By Press Association
Ofgem is calling on energy firms to publish clearly details of all their tariffs to allow consumers to make meaningful comparisons (PA)
Ofgem is calling on energy firms to publish clearly details of all their tariffs to allow consumers to make meaningful comparisons (PA)

Ofgem has told energy suppliers to publish clear details of all their tariffs to make it easier for households to understand if it is worth switching to a fixed deal.

The regulator’s signal to firms that it expects them to act on clarity voluntarily follows MoneySavingExpert.com (MSE) founder Martin Lewis writing to Ofgem boss Jonathan Brearley urging him to ensure suppliers openly publish fixes even when they are available only to existing customers.

Unlike open-market tariffs, there is no incentive for firms to publish deals open only to existing customers, or make them available on comparison websites.

Martin Lewis comments
MoneySavingExpert.com founder Martin Lewis wrote to Ofgem boss Jonathan Brearley over fixed tariffs (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

This is making it difficult for consumers to compare deals and for sites such as MSE to advice people on the best decisions around switching.

Ofgem has told suppliers that it will monitor them as usual and is open to taking further steps if it does not see them taking the requested action.

Some providers have tentatively begun to offer fixed deals again in a sign that competition is slowly returning to the market, but those that are available are typically only for the supplier’s existing customers.

They have followed average household energy bills falling by £426 a year from July 1 after Ofgem dropped its price cap in response to tumbling wholesale prices.

An Ofgem spokeswoman said: “As switching slowly returns to the energy market, we have existing rules in place to protect customers, but we are always interested in stakeholders’ views on how these can be improved so that customers have access to the full data they need to draw meaningful comparisons.”

Mr Lewis said: “I am grateful to Ofgem for listening to our call to try to make the energy fixing market more transparent.

“As I said in my letter, I understand the difficulties in bringing in new regulation. But at least this request means it is on the radar and firms know it will be frowned upon if they don’t publish the tariff info.

“We have already started to receive some commitments from the big firms they will do this.

“We will, of course, continue to monitor if this ask from Ofgem is working. If not, we will push for this to be moved from guidance into regulation to ensure all firms fulfil their obligation.”