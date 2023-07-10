Climate activists protest against Barclays’ sponsorship outside Wimbledon gate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Climate activists protest against Barclays’ sponsorship outside Wimbledon gate

By Press Association
Protesters gathered outside Wimbledon’s first gate (Victoria Jones/PA)
Climate change activists have gathered outside Wimbledon’s first gate to protest against the tournament using Barclays as a sponsor.

A small group stood by a large pink dodo statue in sunny SW19 holding signs that read “Shame set and match” and “Wimbledon and Barclays don’t make a love match”.

The demonstration has been organised by Money Rebellion, an arm of Extinction Rebellion (XR), but supporters outside the tennis tournament were from a range of organisations.

Rachie Ross holding up signs outside of the Wimbledon gates
Reverend Helen Burnett, 63, from Christian Climate Action, told the PA news agency that the group is present because Barclays is sponsoring the tournament.

“We want to raise awareness that Barclays are one of the biggest fossil fuel investors in the banking industry,” she said.

“We need the financial market to withdraw from investing in fossil fuels if we’re going to have a chance at not being as dead as dodos.

She made clear that the group have “no intention” of entering the tournament, that they have had no issues with Wimbledon security and that the demonstration has been “facilitated and agreed” with the police.

“Unfortunately this does not normally draw the attention that Just Stop Oil (JSO) draws,” she told PA. But she went on to say that she can only do what she is “comfortable” with.

“I’m not here to judge what other people choose to be the right tactics to use,” the reverend added.

The pink dodo
Rachie Ross, 55, of the same organisation, told PA that JSO are “on the radical wing” of the same fight and make more low-key demonstrations like theirs “look very moderate”.

“At the end of the day there won’t be an inhabitable world to play tennis on,” she said.

“While men, women and children are watching people throw balls about in the global north, men, women and children in the global south are already suffering.”

Keith Bartlett, 72, a local Wimbledon resident who volunteers for the Wandsworth branch of XR, called the sustainability section of the tournament’s website “total greenwashing”.

“How can they possibly have any credentials when they are using Barclays bank as a sponsor?” he added.

The group handed out leaflets and tried to engage members of the public in conversation, moving off the road whenever a car was allowed past the barrier.

On Wednesday, three JSO supporters invaded Wimbledon’s Court 18 in two separate protests and threw orange-coloured confetti and jigsaw puzzle pieces onto court.

Two men and a woman were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage.