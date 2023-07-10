Thames Water misses targets on leakages, pollution and usage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thames Water misses targets on leakages, pollution and usage

By Press Association
Thames Water has struggled to meet its goals for 2022/23 (Dominic Lipinksi/PA)
Thames Water has missed half of its performance targets, including those on leakages, sewer flooding, pollution, blockages and customer usage.

The supplier has struggled to meet its goals for the 2022/23 year while it battles to stave off nationalisation due to its £14 billion debt mountain.

The company acknowledged its performance is not where it needs to be but attributed some shortcomings on external factors such as extreme weather and aging infrastructure as it published its annual results on Monday.

Thames Water missed its water leakage target, hitting 602.2 million litres a day for 2022/23 based on a three-year rolling average.

It said two weather events at opposite extremes in the space of months had a major impact on its network.

Another missed target was the amount of water customers used, which came to 146 litres a day per person.

It comes as the Government wants to reduce the amount of water people use each day from 144 litres on average to 110 by 2050, as England will need an additional four billion litres a day by that time to meet demand.

Ministers also want water companies to cut leakage by half. Currently, 20% of the public water supply is lost this way.

Elsewhere, Thames Water missed its target on pollution with the supplier saying storms in early 2022 and droughts had an impact on pollutant levels.

Other missed targets include water quality, treatment works compliance, sewer flooding of homes and businesses, blockages and water supply disruptions.

However, Thames Water significantly reduced sewage discharges – also known as storm overflows – by 46% compared with the previous year, although it attributed the decrease to dry weather last summer.

It also met targets on areas such as acceptability to water customers, unplanned outages and sewer collapses.

In a statement, Cathryn Ross and Alastair Cochran, interim co-chief executives of Thames Water, said the supplier had faced an “extremely challenging year” as it faced unprecedented pressure from weather events as well as economic factors.

“In short, our performance was not as we – or our customers – wanted it to be,” they said.

Earlier this year, Thames Water launched a review of its Turnaround Plan to improve performance over the next three years.

“This plan builds on the foundations that have been put in place over the last two years and progress made this year,” the chief executives said.

“We’re fixing more leaks and customer complaints have continued to fall significantly.

“We have also increased investment in our networks and assets to record levels as we undertake a detailed review of our ageing Victorian asset infrastructure to determine what needs to be done to improve operational resilience and performance over the long term.

“Our balance sheet remains robust and, while change will not happen overnight, we are confident we have the right strategy, team and support in place to deliver for our customers, communities and the environment in London and the Thames Valley.”

The water industry is set to face another challenging summer as drought plans were stepped up in England due to significant increases in water demand after the hottest June on record.

Last month, the Environment Agency warned that people will have to pay more for water while using less of it as climate change and a higher population will increase demand in future.

London and the South East are predicted to face the greatest stress – an area which received just 22% of its long-term average rainfall in the first two weeks of June, figures showed.