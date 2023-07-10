London markets rebound as utilities firms make gains

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
London markets rebound as utilities firms make gains

By Press Association
Share prices in the City of London have not been as hot as the weather (Lucy North/PA)
Share prices in the City of London have not been as hot as the weather (Lucy North/PA)

London stocks swung back to gains on Monday following a weak trading performance last week.

Improvements by utilities companies, such as Severn Trent, after rival Thames Water shored up its finances with £750 million of funding helped the main markets into the green.

The FTSE 100 moved 0.23%, or 16.85 points, higher to finish at 7,273.79.

Elsewhere in Europe, optimism over cooling inflation in Asia and other markets provided a welcome boost and caused bond yields to drop back.

Utility company stock
Severn Trent shares moved higher after rival Thames Water received new funding (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Germany’s Dax index was flat for the day while the Cac 40 closed up 0.45%.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “Further weakness in yields has helped to procure a second successive day of gains for European markets, despite a slide in Asia markets after Chinese inflation slipped further towards deflation.

“Even the FTSE 100 is managing to eke out some gains today after losing further ground on Friday, rebounding from levels just above its March lows, despite seeing a drag from the basic resource sector.

“UK gilt yields have fallen back for the second day in succession, the first time in over a month we’ve seen two successive days of declines … a sign that perhaps we may have seen the highs in the short term.”

Across the Atlantic, the US markets also made gains as they rebounded from last week’s losses, with Monday trading boosted by Facebook owner Meta, which saw shares rise amid strong early sign-ups for its Twitter-rival app Threads.

Meanwhile, sterling slipped back after hitting a month high against the dollar last week.

The pound was down 0.03% to 1.283 US dollars and had decreased 0.24% to 1.167 euros at market close in London.

In company news, Severn Trent was higher at the end of trading after investors welcomed increased stability at rival Thames Water, which averted its threat of nationalisation with new equity funding. Severn Trent was up 38p at 2,432p.

Ocado shares dipped despite the online retail group’s first robotic warehouse in Asia, which was built for Japanese firm Aeon, starting operations.

The slip came after weekend reports in The Times newspaper that Ocado is expected to receive about 40% less than hoped in performance payments from M&S due to recent weakness.

Ocado shares were 10.4p lower at 581.6p.

Manchester-based legal services firm DWF Group saw shares leap higher after it confirmed it was in talks with Inflexion Private Equity partners over a potential £342 million takeover.

DWF said its shareholders would receive 100p per share if the deal gets the go-ahead. Shares in the company were 22.3p higher at 87.8p at the close of play.

The price of oil climbed to its strongest for about two months as worries over a potential US recession eased back further.

The price of a barrel of Brent crude rose by 0.5% to 78.51 US dollars at the time markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were: Flutter, up 470p at 15,155p; Ashtead, up 108p at 22,327.58p; Persimmon, up 18.6p at 993.2p; Admiral, up 38p at 2,067p; and IAG, up 2.8p at 160.1p.

The biggest fallers of the session were: Ocado, down 10.4p at 581.6p; National Grid, down 10.4p at 988.8p; Land Securities, down 5.6p at 566.6p; Sainsbury’s, down 2.6p at 267.9p; and Rio Tinto, down 46.5p at 4,868.5p.