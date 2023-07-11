Heathrow nears pre-pandemic passenger numbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heathrow nears pre-pandemic passenger numbers

By Press Association
The number of passengers using Heathrow airport has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels (Liam McBurney/PA)
The number of passengers using Heathrow airport has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Figures published by the airport show it was used by 7.0 million travellers last month, just 3% below the total in June 2019.

That came after passenger numbers reached 6.7 million in May, which was 1% under the total for the same month in 2019.

Analysis by the PA news agency found these are the first two months where the decrease compared with before the coronavirus crisis was within 5%.

Heathrow said transatlantic travel is driving the growth in passenger numbers, particularly in the last three days of June as many people from the US went home for Independence Day celebrations on July 4.

Outgoing chief executive John Holland-Kaye said he is “very proud” of how the airport’s staff are “working together to deliver excellent service at our busiest time of year”.

He added: “Summer at Heathrow is all about family holidays and we are ready to make sure yours gets off to a great start.”

Heathrow is forecasting that its total number of passengers this year will be between 70 million and 78 million.

The mid-point of 74 million would be 9% below the 2019 total of 80.9 million.

Last year’s annual total of 61.6 million represented a 24% decline on 2019.

The return of demand for air travel is a contentious issue as several airlines – such as British Airways and Virgin Atlantic – have repeatedly accused Heathrow of downplaying expectations in an attempt to justify higher charges.

In February, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the cap on Heathrow’s average charge per passenger should be reduced from £31.57 for 2023 and last year to £25.43 over the next three years.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has granted permission to Heathrow, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Delta Air Lines to appeal against the finding.

A final decision is expected between August and October.

Charges are paid by airlines but are generally passed on to passengers in air fares.