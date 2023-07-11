FTSE treads water as pressure on Bank grows after wage growth surprise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE treads water as pressure on Bank grows after wage growth surprise

By Press Association
London’s FTSE 100 treaded water as expectations for UK interest rates flew higher following record-matching wage growth data.

The top index managed to reverse losses from earlier in the day and closed 0.12% higher, or 8.73 points, at 7,282.52.

It followed new labour market data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) which showed that average regular pay, not including bonuses, surged by 7.3% in the three months to May compared to the same period a year ago.

It was the joint highest figure since modern records began in 2021.

The official data is likely to put pressure on the Bank of England’s policymakers, who have been closely watching wage data.

Governor Andrew Bailey said last month the current level of price and pay increases is “unsustainable” and stoking inflation, which was at 8.7% in May.

However, the UK’s unemployment rate increased unexpectedly over the quarter, which experts pointed out will also factor into the Bank’s considerations over whether it needs to further tighten monetary policy.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst for CMC Markets UK, said: “The latest UK wages numbers won’t have been welcome news for the Bank of England after coming in at a record high of 7.3%, for the three months to May, equalling the levels in April.

“The strength of the numbers has prompted markets to price in the possibility that we might see a 50 basis point rate hike from the Bank of England at the beginning of August, instead of the 25 basis points which is already priced in.

“There haven’t been any notable standouts from today’s price action, with basic resources amongst the best performers and health care the laggards.”

Elsewhere in Europe, it was a positive trading session for France’s Cac, which closed 1.07% higher, and Germany’s Dax, which was up 0.75%.

US stock markets also got off on the front foot with the S&P 500 up 0.5% and Dow Jones up 0.7% by the time European markets closed.

The pound jumped by 0.3% against the US dollar to 1.29 and was up 0.4% against the euro to 1.173.

In company news, restructuring specialist Begbies Traynor said its pre-tax profit climbed in the latest financial year after it cashed in more corporate solvencies amid tougher economic conditions.

The company told shareholders it was upping its dividend for a sixth year in a row after the positive financial performance. Nevertheless, its share price slipped by 0.4% on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, shares in retailers including JD Sports Fashion, Primark owner Associated British Foods, and Next all flew toward the top of the FTSE 100 after new figures showed retail sales were boosted in June amid a spell of warmer weather.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Unite Group, up 25.5p to 882.5p, Land Securities Group, up 15.4p to 582p, JD Sports Fashion, up 3.45p to 144.5p, Associated British Foods, up 40p to 2,050p, and Flutter Entertainment, up 280p to 15,435p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Rentokil, down 10p to 590.4p, Convatec Group, down 3.1p to 196.7p, Rolls-Royce Holdings, down 2.25p to 145.65p, Melrose Industries, down 7p to 484.5p, and Relx, down 32p to 2,442p.