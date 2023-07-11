Ryanair resigns from ‘talking shop’ UK Aviation Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Ryanair resigns from ‘talking shop’ UK Aviation Council

By Press Association
The council held its first meeting in February 2023 (PA)
Budget airline Ryanair has resigned from the UK Aviation Council and branded it as a “talking shop” which does not deliver benefits or reform for the sector or passengers.

Ryanair’s chief executive Michael O’Leary accused the organisation, led by Baroness Vere, of being “useless and ineffective” on a range of issues in recent months.

The council was set up to bring industry and Government together to help the UK retain its spot as one of the world’s strongest aviation sectors.

The council held its first meeting in February 2023, its second in April was postponed and the third took place on Tuesday, Ryanair said.

Ryanair press conference
Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mr O’Leary, who said the resignation is with immediate effect, said: “If Baroness Vere wants to deliver change or improve UK aviation, then she should disband this useless council and work instead with the UK’s major airlines to deliver real and effective change, which will enable us to improve capacity and lower air fares for UK citizens and visitors.

“Instead, Baroness Vere prefers to waste her time, and ours, holding a quarterly talking shop, at which she promises action, but delivers none.”

Mr O’Leary said the Dublin-based carrier expects to grow its traffic in the UK in 2023 by 13% to 56 million passengers, and all of this is happening “without any support or initiative from the UK Government or its useless Aviation Council”.

He stated: “We joined the UK Aviation Council in February when Transport Minister Mark Harper assured us it would be used as a ‘delivery body’ to improve the resilience of UK aviation. Sadly, this has proved to be an empty promise.

“There has been no action, no delivery, and no improvement in UK aviation, and the council has become a talking shop for Baroness Vere, government bureaucrats and the CAA (Civil Aviation Authority) to waffle on about reform while delivering none.”

Improvements to National Air Traffic Services (NATS) staffing to reduce delays, the push for effective air space reform in Europe, better Border Control staffing and processing times and a cut to the UK visa costs are among the issues the budget airline has raised.