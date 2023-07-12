Wetherspoon selling another 22 pubs amid estate overhaul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wetherspoon selling another 22 pubs amid estate overhaul

By Press Association
Pub group JD Wetherspoon has said 22 of its pubs remain up for sale after offloading 28 already so far this year as part of an overhaul of its estate (JD Wetherspoon/PA)
Pub group JD Wetherspoon has said 22 of its pubs remain up for sale after offloading 28 already so far this year as part of an overhaul of its estate.

The group denied the move was a “money-raising exercise” amid tough trading conditions, insisting that the “almost all” of the sales are in areas where it has another pub nearby.

It comes after the firm – which has 827 pubs across the UK – warned last September that 32 pubs were being put up for sale due to a “commercial decision” as it battled higher food and energy costs.

But in its latest update, it said it was a “misinterpretation” to suggest the move was down to difficult trading conditions.

It said: “In fact, the disposals have raised relatively modest amounts (although every little helps) and almost all are related to circumstances … where there is another Wetherspoon pub nearby.”

It came as Wetherspoon notched up another double-figure hike in sales and said it was being boosted by easing energy costs.

The firm saw sales lift 11.5% year on year in the 10 weeks so far of its final trading quarter and are up 12.9% in the financial year to date.

Compared with pre-Covid trading in 2018-19, sales in the fourth quarter so far are 11% higher.

The firm said profits for the year to July 30 are set to be in line with market expectations, having improved its outlook in May.

It added that lower costs are set to boost its performance in the next financial year.

Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin said: “As a result of a continued improvement in sales and a slightly reduced expectation for cost increases, for example energy costs, the company anticipates an improved outcome for the next financial year, and anticipates an outcome for the first half of 2023-24 approximately in line with the second half of 2022-23.”

In May, Wetherspoon predicted record sales for the year to July after sales jumped 12.2% in the three months to April 30 thanks to a bumper Easter and May bank holiday trading.