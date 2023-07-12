Channel 4 bosses decline pay rise as staff battle cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Channel 4 bosses decline pay rise as staff battle cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
Alex Mahon confirmed top executives at Channel 4 had rejected a pay rise (Yui Mok/PA)
Channel 4 boss Alex Mahon said the broadcaster’s top executives declined a pay rise and deferred their bonuses to stay “in line” with staff who are battling the cost-of-living crisis amid a “tough downturn” in the advertising market for the channel.

The broadcaster’s annual report published on Wednesday said it had to “significantly” tighten the reins for the second half of 2022 following a decline in the TV advertising market which it relies on to generate money to commission shows.

Chief operating officer Jonathan Allan said the downturn was a result of “fairly extreme economic conditions largely down to the outbreak of war in Ukraine”, adding: “As many other businesses are having to do this year, we have unfortunately had to pull a few levers.”

At a press briefing on Wednesday, Channel 4 chief executive Ms Mahon confirmed the top executives at the channel had also “declined to take a pay rise this year” and had “deferred indefinitely taking a retention bonus”.

Channel 4 has been hit by a downturn in the advertising market (Philip Toscano/PA)

She later said: “I don’t doubt that it’s difficult for people, especially now with cost of living and inflation pressures, which is why we’ve tried to err on the side of making decisions for the lowest paid staff in the organisation in terms of pay rises where the bulk of staff goes there, because I don’t think it’s easy to live in the UK this year if you’re at the lower paid end.”

The report said following the year end executive staff declined a 50% payment, instead opting for a deferred payment of 25%.

Ms Mahon said: “We declined the 50% that was awarded because we felt we should be more in line with rest of staff, and when that payment was due to be made we were in trickier advertising waters…so deferred taking it and we haven’t set a date for whether we do or don’t take it.”

The broadcaster’s annual report showed revenue was down 2% in 2022 but a “record amount” was spent on content at £713 million, with Married At First Sight Australia one of the biggest hits of the year on any platform, chief content officer Ian Katz said.

Ms Mahon also addressed the reshuffling of the channel’s schedule following the downturn in the ad market, confirming the channel did have to “cancel a handful of shows” with previous reports that Rescue: Extreme Medics and SAS: Who Dares Wins were among the programmes that were not recommissioned.

She said: “We spotted that there were clouds on the horizon with the ad market, we took quite decisive action. We did cancel a handful of shows, which is obviously difficult for the companies involved.”

“Of all the shows we do in a year, about half of them return,” she added.

The briefing heard the ad downturn, which the channel forecasts will be down around 6% at the end of the year, was because inflation was “more persistent than forecasted” compounding the cost-of-living crisis for the UK viewer.

Ian Katz
Channel 4 chief content officer Ian Katz (House of Commons/PA)

In June, Mr Katz wrote a letter to suppliers confirming the broadcaster would be commissioning “relatively little over the summer months” outside of digital and current affairs.

On Wednesday, he said: “In September, we will brief fully on what we’re looking for as we go into 2024 and beyond.”

Channel 4 is expecting 2024 to be “more stable” with advertising demand buoyed by a US presidential election, Paralympic and Olympic Games in Paris, the football European Championships and a forthcoming UK general election.

The report said: “Channel 4 remains on the hunt for brilliant creative ideas and new content opportunities.”

Chairman Sir Ian Cheshire also called on the Government to pass the “imperative” draft media bill with “great haste”.

He said: “Prominence simply can’t come quickly enough, if we value Britain’s unmatched public service media, there is no time to lose.”

Meanwhile, Ms Mahon warned that if the law isn’t passed the long-term sustainability of all public service broadcasting in the UK is “unavoidably endangered”.

She said: “We do believe the media law is urgently needed, we need that to become law in order to make sure that Britain’s public service media is findable, particularly for young people, and it is prominent in their lives.

“Ultimately it is the media who mirrors who we are as a population and determines our national sense of cohesion and unity.”