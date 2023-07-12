Loungers eyes 34 new sites as expansion drives record sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Loungers eyes 34 new sites as expansion drives record sales

By Press Association
Loungers plans to open another 34 sites over the current year (Loungers/PA)
Cafe restaurant chain Loungers has said it plans to open 34 more venues over the next year as it hailed record revenues.

The group, which runs individually-branded Lounge sites and Cosy Club venues, revealed that revenues jumped by 19% to £283.5 million for the year to April 16.

The company also reported like-for-like growth of 7.4% over the year as it shrugged off pressure on consumer budgets.

Loungers also cheered a “positive” outlook for its brands, as it reported 5.7% like-for-like growth over the 12 weeks since the end of the financial year.

It said new site opening have performed “exceptionally well” and highlighted that its pipeline of potential new restaurants is “as strong as ever”.

Growth over the past year was buoyed by the continued rapid expansion programme which saw it open 29 new locations across the UK, taking it to 232 sites.

It told shareholders on Wednesday that it plans to open 34 more venues over the current year and sees “potential for at least 600 Lounges” across the country.

On Wednesday, the firm also reported that it dropped to £7.3 million pre-tax profit over the year to April, from a £21.6 million profit a year earlier as it saw Covid-era support from the Government removed.

Nick Collins, chief executive officer of the group, told the PA news agency that inflationary pressures are easing in a boost for customers.

“We feel we have largely mitigated most of the inflationary pressure well but also can now see that this inflation is diminishing,” he said.

“We are renegotiating some of our food costs soon and because we are a much bigger customer than when we first started our contract, we will be able to secure some significant savings.”

The boss said he was optimistic as a result of the improving inflationary backdrop and beneficial consumer trends.

It came as the group also revealed new research forecasting that coast tourism in the UK is on track to generate £20 billion for the first time this year.

Mr Collins added: “Based on the revenue growth we’ve been seeing in our coastal venues since then, we’re confident that 2023 will be a record-breaking year both in terms of revenue and visits.

“The enforced staycations during the Covid pandemic reminded people of the fantastic range of holidays available in the UK, and the cost-of-living crisis means that some people will be looking to lower the cost of their annual summer break.

“Add to that the growing awareness of the environmental impact of air travel, and the fact that the Met Office is predicting that the UK summer of 2023 will be even hotter than that of 2022, and the stage is set for a hugely successful holiday season for coastal tourism.”