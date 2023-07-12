Buoyant bank shares support strong trading session for London markets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buoyant bank shares support strong trading session for London markets

By Press Association
The skyline of Canary Wharf in London (Ian West/PA)
The skyline of Canary Wharf in London (Ian West/PA)

Banking stocks helped lead the charge on Wednesday as London stocks had a strong trading session while the pound struck a 15-month high.

The Bank of England said major UK banks are strong enough to handle a severe economic downturn despite pressure on small businesses and households.

It described the UK’s banks as “resilient”, helping to boost shares including Barclays, Virgin Money and NatWest.

The FTSE 100 moved 1.83%, or 133.59 points, higher to finish at 7,416.11.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “We’ve seen another day of strong gains for European markets, with the FTSE 100 undergoing its best one-day gain since early June.

“It came after US CPI came in softer than expected, and the latest set of UK bank stress tests gave the sector a clean bill of health.

“The FTSE 250 has also undergone a strong session led by a strong performance from pub chain JD Wetherspoon and Royal Mail owner International Distribution Services.”

Coronavirus – Wed Sep 23, 2020
Pub group Wetherspoons saw shares lift on Wednesday after it reported sales growth (Peter Byrne/PA)

Across the Channel, Germany’s Dax index was 1.49% higher for the day while the Cac 40 closed up 1.64%.

In the US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both swung to new highs for the year US inflation data came in below economist predictions.

Meanwhile, sterling increased sharply to a 15-year high against the dollar as the US greenback was impacted by softer interest rate expectations.

The pound was up 0.48% to 1.299 US dollars but decreased 0.55% to 1.167 euros at market close in London

In company news, Royal Mail parent firm International Distribution Services delivered a strong rise after workers at its UK postal business voted overwhelmingly to accept a deal to end a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Members of the Communication Workers Union backed the agreement by 75% after trading closed on Tuesday.

As a result, shares received a lift after they opened on Wednesday and finished 15.9p higher at 250.4p at the close.

Pub group JD Wetherspoon saw shares jump by around a 10th after it notched up another double-figure hike in sales and said it was being boosted by easing energy costs.

The hospitality firm saw sales lift 11.5% year on year in the 10 weeks so far of its final trading quarter and are up 12.9% in the financial year to date.

Shares climbed by 68.5p to 731p as a result.

Hotter Shoes owner Unbound saw shares slip after it cautioned that it is still exploring options for the company, which could include potentially entering administration.

Shares were down 0.25p at 1p at the end of the session

The price of oil nudged above 80 dollars for the first time since April as it was boosted by the weaker dollar.

The price of a barrel of Brent crude rose by 0.79% to 80.03 US dollars at the time markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Antofagasta, up 80p at 1,515p, Glencore, up 21.3p at 458.35p, RS Group, up 32.2p at 754.6p, Smurfit Kappa, up 118p at 2,796p, and Anglo American, down 96p at 2,325p.

The only three fallers on the FTSE 100 were IAG, down 3.65p at 156.6p, Bunzl, down 58p at 2,816p, and London Stock Exchange Group, down 18p at 7,986p.