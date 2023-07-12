1.3 million households missed a bill payment in a single month, Which? warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

1.3 million households missed a bill payment in a single month, Which? warns

By Press Association
Which? found 1.3 million UK households missed an essential payment in June (Peter Byrne/PA)

An estimated 1.3 million UK households missed or defaulted on an essential bill in a single month as cost-of-living pressures build up, a survey suggests.

Which? found 60% of those who could not afford a household bill such as energy, water or council tax, defaulted on more than one payment in the month to June 9.

It urged utility firms and supermarkets to work harder to support customers as pressures build on household finances.

Among those who missed one or more bills, two in five (42%) did not pay their energy bill, four in 10 (40%) missed their council tax payment, nearly four in 10 could not afford their water bill (38%) and a third (32%) struggled to pay for their broadband or television package.

Which?’s consumer insight tracker also estimates that 560,000 households missed or defaulted on a housing payment over the month, with one in 20 renters (5.2%) and 1.4 per cent of mortgage holders missing a housing payment.

Overall, two million households missed or defaulted on at least one mortgage, rent, loan, credit card or bill.

The 7.2% missed payment rate is in line with the level seen at the same time in the last two years, but higher than June 2020’s 4%.

More than half of households (56%) – or an estimated 15.8 million – reported making at least one adjustment to cover essential spending such as utility bills, housing costs, groceries, school supplies and medicine in the last month.

The figure has dropped from levels seen over the winter but is significantly higher than the 40% seen two years ago before the cost-of-living crisis began.

The findings come amid expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates again in August and predictions that energy bills will remain high until the end of the decade.

Which? has called on energy firms to ensure their customer service departments are fully staffed and able to support customers who are struggling, and for telecoms firms to clearly advertise their social tariffs to eligible customers.

It also repeated calls for supermarkets to make budget lines widely available, particularly in convenience stores.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “It’s incredibly worrying that millions of households are missing bill payments every month. We’d encourage anyone who’s struggling to seek free debt advice and reach out to their bill provider for help.

“As so many people face financial hardship, Which? is calling on businesses in essential sectors like food, energy and telecoms providers to do more to help customers get a good deal and avoid unnecessary or unfair costs and charges during this crisis.”