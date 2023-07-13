Domino’s UK ends hunt for boss as it names Andrew Rennie in top role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Domino’s UK ends hunt for boss as it names Andrew Rennie in top role

By Press Association
Andrew Rennie will take over next month (Domino’s/PA)
UK takeaway chain Domino’s Pizza Group has ended its search for a permanent chief executive after revealing Andrew Rennie will take over at the helm next month.

Mr Rennie will start in the post on August 7, having previously acted as the European boss for Sydney-listed Domino’s Pizza Enterprises – a major franchise operator of the pizza group.

He takes over from interim chief executive Elias Diaz Sese, who has led the group since October last year after former boss Dominic Paul announced plans to depart in December to head up Premier Inn owner Whitbread.

Mr Diaz Sese will revert to his previous role as non-executive director, a post he has held since joining the board in 2019.

Matt Shattock, chairman of Domino’s Pizza Group (DPG), said: “Andrew understands the power and potential of the Domino’s brand as well as anyone in the business globally.

“He is an energetic and entrepreneurial leader with an incredible track record of delivering growth in Domino’s businesses around the world.

“All of us on the board believe that working with our brilliant colleagues and world-class franchisees, he is just the right person to take the business to the next level.”

Mr Rennie spent more than two decades at Domino’s Pizza Enterprises, during which time he headed up regions including France and Belgium, Australia and New Zealand and latterly its European arm from 2014 to 2020.

Mr Rennie said: “The Domino’s brand is in my blood and I’ve admired the strong progress the UK and Ireland business has made in recent years.”

Domino’s UK ended a long-running dispute with its franchise partners at the end of 2021, agreeing to invest £20 million over the next three years, with franchise owners agreeing to increase the speed of new store openings.

It also last year completed an exit from all directly-operated international markets to focus on the UK and Ireland.