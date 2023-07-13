Rolex seller Watches of Switzerland says luxury watch demand outpacing supply

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rolex seller Watches of Switzerland says luxury watch demand outpacing supply

By Press Association
Rolex seller Watches of Switzerland has reported a surge in annual sales as demand for luxury watches outpaced supply (Yui Mok/PA)
Rolex seller Watches of Switzerland has reported a surge in annual sales as demand for luxury watches outpaced supply, shrugging off a wider cost-of-living downturn.

Its share price jumped by more than a 10th after revealing its group revenues grew by nearly a fifth to £1.5 billion in the year to the end of April.

The retailer said the sales boost was driven by a combination of increased average selling prices and volume, meaning more items were sold at a higher price.

Luxury watch sales grew by 28% year-on-year, and luxury jewellery sales jumped by a 10th.

“Consumer appetite for products remained strong and, in many instances, well above the levels that the group is able to supply”, the firm said.

The group’s statutory pre-tax profit jumped by nearly a quarter, from £126 million to £155 million in the latest year.

The “record” year for revenues and profitability came despite a more challenging trading environment during the second half of the financial year, Watches of Switzerland said.

It was also driven by a surge in revenues in the US of more than a third.

In the UK, tourist sales remain “very low” and demand was driven by domestic customers, but more shoppers returned to airports during the year, it revealed.

The retailer, which also sells brands including Cartier, Tudor, and Patek Philippe, has been shaking up its chain of shops around the country.

It opened five showrooms at Battersea Power Station in London and 10 single-brand boutiques across the UK, but closed six showrooms elsewhere.

It is also due to open a new showroom in St Anne’s in Manchester and a flagship store Old Bond Street in London next year.

The firm expects to report slower revenue growth of between 8% and 11% next year.

Duke Street raid
Watches of Switzerland said consumer appetite for luxury watches has not wained, despite wider cost-of-living pressures (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Brian Duffy, Watches of Switzerland’s chief executive, said: “Luxury watch demand remains strong and continues to outpace supply, with our client registration lists extending and average selling prices growing.”

Danni Hewson, the head of financial analysis at AJ Bell, said: “The fact it has achieved stellar growth in a cost-of-living crisis shows that not everyone is short of money.

“The market has previously worried that the luxury goods market might not be as resilient as previously thought.

“Despite the uncertain economic backdrop, the fact Watches of Switzerland hasn’t downgraded its guidance has been taken as a massive positive in the eyes of investors.”