‘Bumper’ raspberry season arrives after June heat delayed ripening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

‘Bumper’ raspberry season arrives after June heat delayed ripening

By Press Association
A bumper season of British raspberries is appearing on supermarket shelves after June’s heat delayed their arrival (Matt Munro Photography/Berry Farms/PA)
A bumper season of British raspberries is appearing on supermarket shelves after June’s heat delayed their arrival (Matt Munro Photography/Berry Farms/PA)

A bumper crop of British raspberries is appearing on supermarket shelves after June’s heat delayed their arrival.

Peak production of the berry began this week, later than usual after the hottest June on record, industry group British Berry Growers said.

Raspberries are historically a forest plant which thrive in warm and shady environments. They benefit from consistent temperatures and partial cloud cover, which was lacking in June, to ripen.

A return to average temperatures and mixed spells forecast throughout July has created ideal conditions for the fruit to steadily ripen, creating particularly large and juicy raspberries.

Increasing temperatures have led agronomists to develop robust raspberry varieties to withstand higher temperatures.

Breeding experiments between raspberry varieties from places such as the Mediterranean and California are underway to create new crops that can thrive in Britain if temperatures continue to warm, British Berry Growers said.

The berry industry is now worth £1.7 billion in retail sales year-round and is estimated to contribute £3.18 billion to the UK economy over the next five years.

Fresh berries – strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and blackberries – continue to be the most popular fruit item in shoppers’ baskets, making up 28% of all fruit sold in the UK, according to analysts Kantar.

Nick Marston, chairman of British Berry Growers, which represents 95% of berries supplied to UK supermarkets, said: “A break in record hot June weather has given way to warm conditions under partial cloud cover – ideal for the gradual ripening of raspberries.

Gardeners Toby and Charlotte in the wildflower meadow at King’s College in Cambridge in June
Gardeners Toby and Charlotte in the wildflower meadow at King’s College in Cambridge in June (PA)

“This enables the fruit to grow particularly large and juicy with bumper crops forecast throughout July.

“Raspberries continue to be a favourite among Brits and their versatility makes them a staple in many households.

“Advanced cultivation techniques means that British raspberries should available on supermarket shelves well into November and even maybe December.

“That’s brilliant news for consumers, local farmers and the UK economy.”