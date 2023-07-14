Renters and young people hit hardest by soaring cost of living – ONS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Renters and young people hit hardest by soaring cost of living – ONS

By Press Association
Renters and young people are among Britons to have been hit hardest by the soaring cost of living, according to official data.

Research by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) outlined groups who have come under particular financial pressure in recent months amid rampant inflation and higher borrowing costs.

Inflation held firm at 8.7% in May after striking a 41-year high late last year, while interest rates have been hiked to 5% in an effort to drag prices lower.

The figures showed that people in rental accommodation have struggled to afford their housing to a greater degree than homeowners despite rising mortgage rates.

It said 43% of renters reported it was very or somewhat difficult to afford rent, compared with 28% of mortgage holders.

The ONS said renters also had tighter budgets as they were spending less on food and essentials but also more likely to have run out of food and fall behind on paying energy bills.

People aged between 25 and 34 were reported to be 3.4 times as likely to experience financial vulnerability compared with those aged 75 years and over.

The data, which was taken over three months between February and May, showed that disabled adults were 1.9 times more likely to face hardship than those who are not disabled.

Single parents have also been particularly hard hit by cost rises, with over a quarter (28%) saying they ran out of food over the previous two weeks and could not afford more.

That compared with 5% across all adults.

The research also highlighted that more than half (53%) of Asian or Asian British adults, and just below half of black, African, Caribbean or black British adults, said it was difficult to afford rent or mortgage payments.

David Ainslie from the Office for National Statistics said: “Today’s analysis adds to our work identifying inequalities in society and how certain groups have been more affected by the increased cost of living than others.

“We can see that renters were among those currently more likely to be experiencing financial vulnerability.

“Our findings also show that lone parents, disabled adults and black, African, Caribbean or black British adults are among groups more likely to be finding their rent, mortgage and food costs difficult.”

Imran Hussain, director of policy and campaigns at Action for Children, said: “These figures show that while most of us feel the cost-of-living squeeze in some way, women and children are the hardest hit.

“Single-parent households, overwhelmingly headed up by women, are struggling to make ends meet – with almost half (47%) finding it difficult to afford their rent or mortgage and over a quarter reporting that they had run out of food and been unable to afford to buy more.”