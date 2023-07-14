EasyJet to shed light on impact of potential summer disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EasyJet to shed light on impact of potential summer disruption

By Press Association
EasyJet will reveal its quarterly financial results next week (David Parry/PA)
EasyJet will reveal its quarterly financial results next week (David Parry/PA)

Investors in easyJet will be keen for the budget airliner to reveal strong trading over the key summer season amid worries that industrial action and air traffic control limits could provide further turbulence.

EasyJet will provide shareholders with an update on performance for its third quarter to June on Thursday July 20.

The company is expected to report higher revenues after reporting strong booking levels for the summer earlier this year.

However, forward booking for the rest of the year will be a key area of interest for investors as customers’ household finances continue to come under pressure from the toll of inflation and higher mortgage costs.

In May, the FTSE 250 group reported that consumers were “safeguarding their holidays” despite the cost-of-living crisis as passenger numbers grew 41% over the six months to March.

The airliner could be impacted by planned strike action at Gatwick Airport (Gareth Fuller/PA)

It also reported a loss before tax of £415 million for the half-year, also this improved upon a £557 million loss a year earlier.

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “While some of the worst of this should be behind the group, an added boost to sentiment could be found if easyJet’s successfully been able to carry on increasing its ticket prices to help offset lingering margin pressure.”

She stressed that “UK holiday demand has been formidable this year” so should boost the business but that there is “likely to be short-term pain” due to potential disruption.

The latest update comes amid a backdrop of caution across the sector as restrictions and pay disputes threaten to limit potential growth.

On Friday, almost 1,000 workers at Gatwick Airport, including baggage handlers and check-in staff, confirmed plans to strike in a dispute over pay.

Union Unite said easyJet would be one of the airlines affected.

Earlier in the week, the airline business had already said it was suffering disruption due to air traffic control (ATC) restrictions.

Strikes, staff shortages and air space closures related to the war in Ukraine mean ATC providers are limiting flight numbers across Europe, with flight numbers from major airports such as Gatwick being capped.

EasyJet said it has been forced to cancel 1,700 summer flights as a result.

Liberum analyst Gerald Khoo said: “Cancelling flights early allows easyJet to avoid punitive compensation payments and the overwhelming bulk of passengers can be re-booked onto alternative flights on routes with multiple daily frequencies.

“This could leave easyJet slightly behind the curve in yield terms, but the impact is likely to be modest and there remains plenty of time to catch up – we estimate that easyJet is slightly more than 50% booked for the current quarter.”