Arsenal’s Jorginho backs investment app as he urges players to save for future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Arsenal’s Jorginho backs investment app as he urges players to save for future

By Press Association
Arsenal and Italy footballer Jorginho has acquired a stake in investment app Gather (Gather/PA)
Arsenal and Italy footballer Jorginho has acquired a stake in investment app Gather (Gather/PA)

A new investment app which aims to replicate streaming platforms like Spotify or Netflix has gained the backing of Premier League footballer Jorginho, who says too many sportspeople risk running out of money later in life.

The Arsenal midfielder acquired a 10% stake in Gather which launches this week and features funds from asset management giant Blackrock.

Jorginho told the PA news agency he wants to set an example to young football players who do not think about the future when they start making money.

He told PA: “You put your lifestyle at a certain standard and you’re used to that, and it’s nice.

“But if you don’t think about that at the beginning then you find that, after your career, you want the same lifestyle but don’t have the same income.”

He said footballers splashing out on things like cars, watches and holidays can end up running out of money when their shorter-lived career on the pitch comes to an end.

He referred to statistics suggesting that a high proportion of professional players end up going bankrupt later in life.

The 31-year-old sportsman, who was born in Brazil and is an Italian national, credits his upbringing and supportive family for encouraging him to save for the future.

“I come from the bottom and I can’t risk to lose it all, I don’t like losing”, he told PA.

“Sportsmen and sportswomen maybe don’t invest in the right way or they don’t invest at all, and they just enjoy the moment, so maybe they need some support around them.”

New app Gather says it wants to democratise investing by making it similar to using a music or video streaming platform.

It features “playlists” and “albums” where investors can select thematic funds from Blackrock and other fund managers, starting with a minimum deposit of just £30.

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is a founding investor in new app Gather (Gather/PA)

Founder Giovanni Bonaccorso said wealth management has historically been “exclusively for the already wealthy”, and he wants to eliminate jargon getting in the way of the everyday consumer choosing to invest.

The app also features a lower-risk Blackrock cash fund which is made up of short-term securities and aims to match interest rates set by the Bank of England, which hit 5% last month, and beat savings rates offered by major banks.

UK banks have come under fire from MPs and the financial regulator for failing to raise savings rates as much as mortgage rates.

The average easy access savings rate was about 2.5% earlier in the month, while a typical five-year fixed-rate residential mortgage recently surpassed the 6% mark, according to data from Moneyfacts.

Jorginho’s involvement in Gather marks the next business venture for the player.

He said he already invests in property in England and Italy, and has backed the development of around 100 flats in Brazil.

But he insists he is not a risk taker and prefers to put his own money in a diverse mix of assets, including long-term savings.

“There is risk in anything you do, but my target is always the safest one,” he said.

“It’s all about balance. You deserve to enjoy the moment, but not just forget what is coming next.”