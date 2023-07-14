William Hill owner 888 ends talks with FS Gaming Investments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William Hill owner 888 ends talks with FS Gaming Investments

By Press Association
888 said it has ended talks with FS Gaming over its proposed corporate leadership reshuffle (John Stillwell/PA)
Gambling giant 888 has seen its share price plunge by more than a fifth after revealing it has ended discussions with FS Gaming Investments over the proposed appointment of a new leadership team.

The William Hill owner said it had “no option” but to terminate talks because it risked losing licences to operate in the UK.

The discussions centred around the proposed appointment of three executives backing FS Gaming, which built a 6.6% stake in 888 last month.

The investment vehicle suggested appointing Lee Feldman, Kenny Alexander and Stephen Morana as chair, chief executive and chief financial officer, respectively.

All three are also former board members of rival gambling group Entain, which owns Coral and Ladbrokes.

Entain is embroiled in a four-year investigation over possible breaches of the Bribery Act from its former subsidiary in Turkey.

The company said it could face a substantial financial penalty when the investigation by the Crown Prosecution Service concludes.

888 said it examined “all potential risks” related to the misconduct allegations, and had been in talks with the GB Gambling Commission (GBGC) over the potential to have Entain’s former leaders at its helm.

It said it had concerns over the fact Mr Feldman, Mr Alexander, and Mr Morana were all in senior leadership positions at the time the possible wrongdoing allegedly took place.

As a result, 888’s board decided that any attempts to bring about a corporate reshuffle could “put the group’s licences to operate in the UK at immediate and significant risk”.

The GBGC is unlikely to approve the proposed new leaders, it said.

Lord Mendelsohn, the executive chair of 888, said: “As a board we devoted significant time to considering FS Gaming’s proposal.

“However, following in-depth regulatory due diligence including engaging closely with the GBGC, the board had no option but to terminate discussions as it simply could not put licences in our largest market at significant risk.

“While this engagement temporarily interrupted the very thorough search process to appoint a new CEO, the board is finalising its appointment and expects to make an announcement in the very near future.”

888’s former chief executive Itai Pazner left the company at the start of this year after four years in the role and overseeing the £1.95 billion acquisition of the William Hill business, which included around 1,500 betting shops.

Its finance boss Yariv Dafna is expected to leave at the end of the year.

Shares in 888 dropped by more than 24% on Friday afternoon following the announcement.