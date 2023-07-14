FTSE inches lower but makes strong gain for the week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE inches lower but makes strong gain for the week

By Press Association
Visitors to Greenwich Park, London look out towards Canary Wharf (John Walton/PA)
Visitors to Greenwich Park, London look out towards Canary Wharf (John Walton/PA)

London stocks finished in the red by a fine margin but it failed to take the shine off a strong week.

The FTSE had witnessed a dismal start to July, which saw it slide to its lowest close price since November, but clawed back significant ground amid positivity around potential cooling in inflation.

London-listed commodity stocks had a particularly robust performance in recent days.

The FTSE 100 moved 0.08%, or 5.64 points, lower to finish at 7,434.57.

Elsewhere in Europe, the other main markets were mixed on Friday after even stronger weeks.

Germany’s Dax index was 0.22% lower for the day while the Cac 40 closed up 0.06%.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a somewhat indifferent end to what has been a strong week for European markets, which has seen a good proportion of last week’s losses disappear, as markets price out the likelihood of further aggressive rate hikes.

“The CAC 40 has been one of the best performers this week, with gains of over 3% this week, followed by the DAX and then the FTSE 100, which is up on the week close to 2.5%.

“While last week’s equity market declines came against a concern that the Fed would overtighten into a slowing economy, this week’s inflation data has reinforced the case that deflation might be the bigger concern.”

In the US, the key markets saw modest gains on the opening bell as higher profits at JP Morgan gave the banking sector a boost.

Meanwhile, the pound’s bumper trading spell, which saw it surge to a 15-month high against the dollar, faltered slightly on Friday amid a steadier session across the currency markets.

The pound was down 0.13% to 1.311 US dollars and increased 0.22% to 1.166 euros at market close in London.

William Hill sale
Shares in William Hill owner 888 slid on Friday (Aaron Chown/PA)

In company news, gambling firm 888 tumbled during trading after it ended discussions with FS Gaming Investments over the proposed appointment of a new leadership team.

The William Hill owner said it had “no option” but to terminate talks with the investor because it risked losing licences to operate in the UK, amid a potential review from the Gambling Commission.

Shares in 888 dropped by 25.3p to 79.6p as a result.

Fashion giant Burberry tipped higher after the luxury brand saw  its sales spike in recent months following a post-Covid rebound in shoppers in China and strong demand for its classic trench coat.

The British firm saw revenues jump by 18% between April and June, compared to the same period last year, helping to push its shares 24p higher to 2,126p at the close of trading.

ITV shares slipped 0.4p to 68.02p after the broadcasting firm abandoned potential plans to buy Gogglebox and Call The Midwife producer All3Media, less than a month after expressing interest in a deal.

Meanwhile, the price of a barrel of Brent crude oil fell by 1.28% to 80.32 US dollars at the time markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were Spirax-Sarco, up 315p at 10,445p, London Stock Exchange Group, up 198p at 8,290p, Mondi, up 23.5p at 1,292.5p,  Halma, up 39p at 2,244p, and Experian, up 47p at 3,001p.

The biggest fallers of the day were Ocado, down 25.6p at 594.4p, Croda, down 152p at 5,648p, Rolls-Royce, down 3.4p at 145.9p, BP, down 9.2p at 456.45p, and Legal & General, down 3.7p at 223.8p.