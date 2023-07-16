Engagement ring eaten by fish among beach-related insurance claims – Aviva

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Engagement ring eaten by fish among beach-related insurance claims – Aviva

By Press Association
A poll suggests three quarters (76%) of people plan to head to the beach this summer (PA)
Engagement and wedding rings, watches and hearing aids were among common items lost or stolen while people were on the beach in 2022, according to claims data from an insurer.

Incidents dealt with by Aviva have included a necklace being lost in the sand, a camera being dropped on rocks and an engagement ring being lost in the sea and eaten by a fish, according to the owner.

Freak waves are common causes for claims, including glasses being knocked off heads and rucksacks being swept out to sea, the insurer said.

The average claim for items lost or damaged at the beach is £889, according to Aviva’s analysis of its home claims data.

Three quarters (76%) of people plan to head to the beach this summer, according to a survey of 2,000 people across the UK, commissioned by Aviva.

A third (33%) of people said they had lost a personal possession while at the beach or in the sea, according to the poll carried out by Censuswide between June 16 and 19 2023, although not all these items would have necessarily led to an insurance claim.

When asked how they protect their possessions at the beach, half (50%) of people surveyed said they would never leave their belongings unattended.

One in seven (14%) admitted to hiding their personal items under a towel while 5% said they bury them under the sand.

Kelly Whittington, property claims director at Aviva, said: “The best way to protect valuable items is to leave them at home, but this isn’t always practical, particularly if it’s an item you keep with you all the time, such as an engagement ring or phone.

“Personal belongings cover – an add-on to home insurance – can be a good option for people who want to protect their belongings when away from home.”