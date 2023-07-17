Extreme weather cost South East Water £17m last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Extreme weather cost South East Water £17m last year

By Press Association
Last year saw some of the hottest temperatures on record (Aaron Chown/PA)
A water supplier in southern England has said last year’s record-breaking heatwave and other extreme weather cost it around £17 million during the last financial year.

South East Water said the immediate response to the weather, such as sourcing new water, cost it some £6.6 million.

It incurred costs of another £4.9 million repairing leaks and bursts in its pipe network, and on top of that it paid customers £5.5 million in compensation.

The utility company said on Monday: “Whilst we acknowledge that the climate is changing, we have seen an exceptional combination of extreme weather events this year that has significantly impacted on our business operations and financial performance.

“While we have done everything we can to meet the exacting performance targets and rigorous environmental commitments that go even beyond our statutory obligations, extreme weather events have had a significant impact on our performance in the past year.”

The business said it has dealt with the driest conditions in Kent since records began in 1836, and the lowest rainfall in Sussex since 1911. On top of that, water demand was at an all-time high during the hotter weeks.

South East Water supplies homes in Surrey, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and Berkshire.

The costs helped push it to a pre-tax loss of £74.2 million in the year to the end of March, down from a profit of £17 million a year earlier. Revenue was up 2.5% to £257.5 million.

South East Water is facing difficulties again this year.

After the hottest June on record it has been forced to impose a hosepipe ban on its customers in Kent and Sussex.

It comes amid a period of pressure on water companies, which have been in the spotlight over their handling of sewage.

Last week Thames Water managed to secure another £750 million of funding, which helped it avoid a potential collapse.

The company’s debt has ballooned to around £14 billion over recent years, which has become especially problematic as interest rates soared.