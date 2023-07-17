Personal savings allowance should be increased, says former minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Personal savings allowance should be increased, says former minister

By Press Association
Cash and cards (Peter Byrne/PA)
Cash and cards (Peter Byrne/PA)

The tax-free personal savings allowance should be increased as savings rates rise, according to a former government minister.

Ros Altmann, who was previously pensions minister, said rising rates will push some savers into paying tax.

The personal savings allowance is separate from Isa allowances.

Basic rate taxpayers can earn £1,000 in tax-free interest each year and higher rate taxpayers can earn £500.

Baroness Altmann said: “With low interest rates since 2008, people needed much larger amounts of savings before they would pay any tax.

“Even now, as interest rates have at last actually risen, inflation has increased by far more, so savers are still losing money in real terms on their savings.

“Interest rates are higher than they have been for years, but are still well below the rising cost of living. And savers are then hit with a tax charge that reduces their returns even further, making it less worthwhile to bother saving.”

Baroness Altmann
Baroness Altmann (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She said there is a “strong case” for the allowance to be increased, adding: “More savings reduces demand in the economy, which reduces price pressures. In order to help control inflation, the Bank of England needs to encourage more people to save, rather than spend all their money straight away.

“However, if people think that their savings will buy them less and less in future, they are less likely to postpone their spending.”

Baroness Altmann added: “Savers have had a torrid time for years but reviving a savings culture is important.

“It is now time to start rebuilding the once-strong savings culture our country used to enjoy. Successful economies need a pool of domestic savings to provide support during difficult times which will always arise, often unexpectedly.”