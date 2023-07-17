Iceland becomes latest grocer to announce wide-ranging price cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Iceland becomes latest grocer to announce wide-ranging price cuts

By Press Association
Iceland has announced cuts to the prices of 500 products (PA)
Supermarket Iceland is cutting the price of 500 grocery essentials and including a third of its range in multibuy deals in the latest competitive move by grocers.

Price cuts include a 15 pack of Youngs Fish Fingers dropping from £3.50 to £2, Nescafe Coffee 200g from £6.50 to £4.50, Anchor Spreadable Butter 400g from £3.50 to £2.50 and four cans of Heinz spaghetti in tomato sauce from £4 to £3.50.

Iceland Foods executive chairman Richard Walker said: “Families are struggling more than ever as the cost-of-living crisis worsens.

“That’s why we’ve invested millions – and will continue to do so – to keep prices low across key weekly shop items.

“We know we have a responsibility as a business to support our customers in any way we can and offer great value when people need it most.”

It follows a host of grocers announcing wide-ranging price cuts as they pass on falling commodity costs.

Supermarkets are under increasing pressure to hand down savings they are seeing on wholesale items to consumers, who have faced punishing food price inflation in recent months.

The competition watchdog is expected to report within days as to whether “any failure in competition” is leaving consumers paying higher grocery and fuel prices than they should be.

Announcing the investigation in May, the Competition and Markets Authority said it had not seen evidence pointing to specific competition concerns in the grocery sector “at this stage”, but it was “important to be sure that weak competition is not adding to the problems”.

Food inflation decelerated for a second consecutive month to 14.6% in June, a relatively significant drop from May’s 15.4% and below the three-month average of 15.2%, according to the BRC-NielsenIQ Shop Price Index.

Fresh food inflation saw a significant slowing from May’s 17.2% to 15.7% as retailers dropped the prices of staples including milk, cheese and eggs.