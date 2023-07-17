Support with mental health issues and finances should be linked – Martin Lewis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Support with mental health issues and finances should be linked – Martin Lewis

By Press Association
Swift action is needed to ensure people struggling with their mental health and finances receive the support they need, Martin Lewis said (Joe Giddens/PA)
Swift action is needed to ensure people struggling with their mental health and finances receive the support they need, Martin Lewis said (Joe Giddens/PA)

People receiving support for their mental health should be able to “walk down the corridor” and get money advice too, consumer champion Martin Lewis has urged.

The MoneySavingExpert.com founder said swift action is needed to ensure people struggling with their mental health and finances receive the support they need.

He made the call as the Money and Mental Health Policy Institute said there is an urgent need for more joined-up mental health and debt support.

Mr Lewis, who is also founder and chair of the institute, said: “The cost-of-living crisis shows no sign of abating, and even if it does the fallout will last years.

“Financial problems and mental health issues are locked together, it’s about time treatments were linked too.

Martin Lewis
Mental health and financial health support should be linked, Martin Lewis said (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“We’d urge the Government and NHS to take swift action to ensure those struggling with their mental health and finances get the support they need – and cut costs for the state at the same time.”

The institute argued that the reforms could save money for the public purse, by reducing demand on health services and helping more people with mental health problems to move into employment.

It commissioned YouGov to survey more than 2,000 people across the UK in June about their experiences of money and mental health during the cost-of-living crisis.

Nearly one in five (19%) people with mental health problems in the past two years are behind with one key bill, the survey indicated.

This is around three times the 6% of people who have never experienced mental health problems who said they are behind with at least one major bill.

Six in 10 (60%) people with recent mental health problems said they have felt unable to cope due to rising costs, yet only 9% have received money or debt advice since the start of the cost-of-living crisis, the survey found.

The charity is calling for the Government and NHS England to provide money advice alongside NHS talking therapies – an initiative which can help people with common mental health problems.

The charity said everyone receiving support from NHS talking therapies should be asked about their financial situation when they are initially assessed for the programme and money advice services should be located on the same site as talking therapies services.

Co-locating both support services could make money advice much more accessible for people who are struggling with everyday tasks due to their mental health, it argued.

Where co-location is not possible, or where people prefer telephone or online advice, professionals working in talking therapies services should actively book appointments on behalf of people, the institute said.

Mr Lewis added: “For many years, therapists, mental health nurses and social workers have told us they often spend substantial, valuable clinical time helping people with their finances. It makes more sense to leave debt help professionals to do that and take some pressure off the NHS, letting clinicians focus on helping people get better.

“This isn’t about big changes, it’s a case of ensuring that when someone goes for support for their mental health, they can walk down the corridor and get money advice too. Or if they’d prefer to get money advice online or via telephone, removing the stress of having to book appointments. That would make a huge difference in helping people to deal with mental health and debt issues, and to get on with their lives.

“And when you throw in the potential economic gains of helping more people with mental health problems back into work, these reforms are a no-brainer.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Our network of employment advisers provide money guidance to clients with depression and anxiety already receiving treatment from NHS talking therapies services. We’re working with the Money and Pensions Service to integrate further signposted sources of financial advice.

“We’re investing £2.3 billion of extra funding a year by March 2024 to expand and transform mental health services in England, to treat an additional two million patients. We’ve also helped nearly two million people out of absolute poverty since 2010, and provided a £94 billion support package – worth around £3,300 per household – to help those most in need.”