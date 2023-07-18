Ocado sees ‘clear pathway’ to returning retail arm to profit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ocado sees ‘clear pathway’ to returning retail arm to profit

By Press Association
Online grocer Ocado said its retail grocery arm returned to an underlying profit in recent months – but saw revenues held back as cash-strapped shoppers cut back their spending.

The group’s retail arm, run as a joint venture with Marks & Spencer, posted underlying losses of £2.5 million overall in the six months to May 28, though Ocado said it delivered underlying earnings in each month of the second quarter.

It said there was a “clear pathway” to continue driving underling earnings at the division.

Retail revenues rose by 5% to £1.2 billion as average price inflation of 8.4% was offset by smaller basket sizes – down 6.3% at 45 items – and fewer orders per week as shoppers reduced their spending in the face of soaring cost pressures.

It insisted its increase in average selling prices was below the wider UK grocery inflation at 12.8%, according to industry data from Nielsen.

Ocado said it had begun to see the declines in basket sizes stabilise at 44 items over the second quarter.

Overall across the group, which also includes its international logistics and robotic warehouse operation, Ocado reported widening pre-tax losses of £289.5 million in the first half, against losses of £211.3 million a year ago, including one-off costs of closing its Hatfield warehouse.

It said on an underlying earning basis, it swung to a £16.6 million profit against losses of £13.6 million a year earlier.

Tim Steiner, Ocado chief executive, said: “In the UK, Ocado Logistics had a steady, profitable first half and Ocado Retail is making good progress, with a return to profitability in the second quarter.

“Our operations in the UK remain an important demonstration of the potential for our international ambitions as we seek to transform the economics of online grocery and expand into the wider automated storage and retrieval solutions market.”