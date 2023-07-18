‘Worrying mismatch’ as 13 new prospective tenants register per available home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

‘Worrying mismatch’ as 13 new prospective tenants register per available home

By Press Association
In June this year, there were 19% fewer properties typically available to rent per member branch than in June 2022, Propertymark, which represents estate and letting agents, said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A “worrying mismatch” between demand and supply added pressure to the rental sector in June, with an average of 13 new prospective tenants registering per available property, according to an industry body.

In June this year, there were 19% fewer properties typically available to rent across the UK, per member branch, than in June 2022, Propertymark, which represents estate and letting agents, said.

It said an average of nine rental properties were available per member branch in June 2023.

The number of new prospective tenants registered per member branch remained strong in June, with 118 prospective tenants registering on average, which was 27% higher than June 2022.

Around six in 10 (62%) agents reported rents increasing month-on-month on average at their branch in June, Propertymark said.

Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark, said: “In terms of lettings, the number of properties available to rent is 19% lower than last year, while the number of new prospective tenants registering per member branch is up 27% over the same period.

“This worrying mismatch between supply and demand continues to put pressure on rents.”

Looking at the house sales market, Propertymark said the average number of new prospective buyers registered per member branch fell to 69 in June. Demand was 5% lower in June compared with the same month last year.

In June, the average number of viewings per available property was 2.6, compared with 3.3 in April.

The stock of properties available per member branch was 32 on average in June, which was 23% higher compared with June 2022.

The average number of sales agreed per member branch held at seven in June – the same figure as the previous month.

Mr Emerson added: “Those coming to the market with a home to sell are most often also looking to buy, which keeps the wheels of the market turning for all.”