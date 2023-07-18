Publisher Bloomsbury hails ‘good’ performance as sales lift 9%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Publisher Bloomsbury hails ‘good’ performance as sales lift 9%

By Press Association
Fantasy novels by author Sarah J Maas helped sales at Bloomsbury Publishing (Bloomsbury/PA)
Fantasy novels by author Sarah J Maas helped sales at Bloomsbury Publishing (Bloomsbury/PA)

Publisher Bloomsbury has revealed that sales jumped over the past four months as it maintained strong momentum from last year.

The Harry Potter publisher saw shares rise on Tuesday after it told investors that recent trading was in line with expectations.

Bloomsbury cheered a “good performance” over the four months to June 30, with sales up 9% year on year, in an update ahead of the firm’s annual general meeting.

It said JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series continued to be among its bestsellers over the period.

The company also highlighted strong sales of The Earth Transformed by Peter Frankopan, Trespasses by Louise Kennedy, A Day Of Fallen Night and The Priory Of The Orange Tree by Samantha Shannon, and fantasy novels by Sarah J Maas.

Meanwhile, it highlighted that its non-consumer operation was boosted by the continued shift towards digital learning, which drove growth in its Bloomsbury Digital Resources division.

Bosses at the company said they remain “confident in Bloomsbury’s ability to continue to deliver long-term success, with significant financial resources available to invest in organic growth and further company acquisitions.

“Global diversification across channels and markets continues to serve us well and further underpins our positive outlook.”

Investec analyst Alistair Reid said: “Bloomsbury’s operational performance continues to be a compelling story of excellent delivery.

“The AGM trading update today continues the strong momentum seen in recent times, and this is unsurprising given the virtuous flywheel effect in place, with strong revenue and profit growth leading to cash generation that underpins future growth.”

The publishing firm will reveal its results for the six months to August on October 26.