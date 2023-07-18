Darktrace shares surge after probe into finances closes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Darktrace shares surge after probe into finances closes

By Press Association
Shares in cyber security firm Darktrace have surged after it said a probe into its finances has closed (Alamy/PA)
Shares in cyber security firm Darktrace have surged after it said a probe into its finances has closed, and as it reported a jump in customers amid the evolving “ChatGPT era”.

The FTSE 250-listed firm told investors that the independent review led by accounting giant Ernst & Young (EY) had concluded.

EY was hired in February to investigate its financial controls and processes after a US short-seller raised concerns about possible irregularities in its accounting. Quintessential Capital Management accused the firm of driving up the value of its shares before floating on the London Stock Exchange in 2021.

But Darktrace said the findings of the report do not impact upon previous financial statements, nor do they change its conviction that they “fairly represent” its financial position and results.

Nevertheless, it said EY found some areas where its systems, processes or controls could be improved.

For example, the auditor identified a small number of errors and inconsistencies in new contracts.

But Darktrace insisted that it has a “culture of continuous improvement” at the company, and would take on board EY’s “valuable recommendations” in improving its systems.

Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell, said investors “breathed a huge sigh of relief” at the conclusion of the investigation into its books.

But the founder of Quintessential Capital Management, Gabriel Grego, said: “Darktrace’s announcement of EY’s findings does little to mollify our concerns, first highlighted in our earlier analysis.

“Notably, EY’s review has identified errors and inconsistencies in Darktrace’s systems, processes and controls, which affirm our prior assertions regarding the company’s questionable financial practices.”

He urged the company to fully publicise the details of the review so that an “open dialogue” can be had.

Meanwhile, Darktrace revealed that its sales climbed in the latest financial year as it grew its customer base amid rising demand for artificial intelligence (AI) cybersecurity.

Revenues jumped by 29% in the year to the end of June, compared to the previous year, and the number of customers grew by 18%.

Chat GPT
Darktrace said businesses increasingly need AI cybersecurity following the launch of ChatGPT (John Walton/PA)

Poppy Gustafsson, the group’s chief executive, said: “The release of ChatGPT late last year created a significant shift impacting consumers and, perhaps more importantly, enterprises.

“The risks of IP loss, data protection breaches and evergreen novel attacks at scale are now much higher. AI is increasingly fighting against AI so building a bigger database of known attack data is not enough.

“Deploying Darktrace’s enterprise cyber-AI allows organisations to respond at machine speed to attacks that have never been seen before, making our technology core to cyber-defence in this evolving ChatGPT era.”

ChatGPT was launched by OpenAI and uses the technology to answer questions, produce stories or letters, and have human-like conversations with users.

Darktrace said its expects sales to accelerate in the second half of the 2024 financial year as it protects its growing customer base against fast-evolving cyber threats.

But macroeconomic uncertainty is continuing to affect new customers being secured and some existing customer behaviour, it revealed.

Shares in the company were up by nearly a fifth on Tuesday.