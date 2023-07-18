Company insolvencies rise 27% in June as interest rate hikes hit firms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Company insolvencies rise 27% in June as interest rate hikes hit firms

By Press Association
A branch of Le Pain Quotidien in St Pancras station, central London, after the bakery and coffee chain closed all but one of its UK sites with the loss of 250 jobs after falling into administration (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The number of UK firms entering insolvency jumped last month as businesses came under pressure from higher borrowing costs and waning consumer demand.

Official figures from the Insolvency Service revealed that 2,163 insolvencies took place in June.

It said this represented a 27% jump against the same month last year and put the UK on track for the worst quarter for company failures since 2009.

However, this was a monthly reduction after 2,552 company insolvencies were registered in May.

The new data showed that the vast amount of collapses were creditors’ voluntary liquidations, in which bosses choose to fold their firms. There were 11,759 for June, reflecting a 21% increase year-on-year.

Meanwhile, compulsory liquidations jumped 77% to 260 for the month after a surge in winding-up petitions presented by HMRC.

There were also 130 administrations in June, after 44% rise against the same month last year.

Bakery and coffee chain Le Pain Quotidien was among firms to fall into administration in June, with the group shutting all but one of its UK sites and cutting 250 jobs as a result.

Sarah Rayment, managing director and co-head of global restructuring at Kroll, said: “Ultimately, I don’t think this comes as a surprise. Many companies emerged out of the pandemic already over leveraged.

“They are now managing higher borrowing costs and cost inflation, alongside wider economic factors.

“It’s inevitable not all will survive, especially those in consumer facing sectors.”

Nick Fisher, president of insolvency and restructuring trade body R3, said: “Despite the monthly fall in corporate insolvencies, levels are higher than they were this time last year – and well above what they were this time two, three and four years ago, as the hangover from the pandemic combines with a challenging trading climate caused by a number of economic issues.

“Firms are trading in a time of cautious consumer spending and rising costs, which are hitting margins and profits hard.

“Directors expect costs and wages to rise further as the year goes on, and if these don’t translate into more demands for goods and services, it could be the final blow for those businesses that are just managing to survive.”